Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, July 4th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Preview: Dodgers look to get their revenge on the Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will begin a three-game series in Los Angeles tonight. The two teams met a week ago in Colorado, where the Rockies ended up taking two of three games from the Dodgers. If you want a good bet for tonight's matchup, you've come to the right place!

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

"Victory formation!" - Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers come into this series after taking 3 of 4 games from the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles will look to become the third team in the MLB to reach 50 wins on the season with a win tonight. The Dodgers have been one of the best home teams in the MLB, with a record of 23-13 in Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will send Julio Urias to the mound tonight, and he has been very solid this season. Despite a mediocre 6-6 record, Urias' 2.64 ERA is very good. The game won't be played in the thin air of Colorado, so Urias will be a lot more comfortable taking risks. The Dodgers' pitching staff ranks third in the MLB in team ERA, and they will look to continue their success tonight.

Offensively, the Los Angeles Dodgers are led by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner. The Los Angeles offense ranks in the top 10 in the league in many offensive categories, including ranking first in the league in runs per nine innings.

Tonight, the key to victory is to score runs early and give Urias some run support.

Colorado Rockies Preview:

"Sunday afternoon Cron-back win!" - Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have not played well on the road. They have a 12-23 record away from Coors Field, including losses in seven out of their last 10 road games. The Colorado offense sees a massive decline in offensive stats when playing away from Colorado. This isn't a very good matchup against this Dodgers team that will be hungry to avenge the series loss against the Rockies just last week.

The Colorado Rockies will send left-hander Kyle Freeland to the mound, and he has been a bit inconsistent this season. Freeland has a medicore 4.38 ERA this season, and has faced this Los Angeles offense twice already. Freeland gave up three and five runs in those starts and struggled with his command.

The key to victory for the Rockies is to get a quality start out of Freeland because they don't want to get into an offensive shootout with the Dodgers.

Pick/Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-135)

Considering how bad the Rockies have been on the road, the Dodgers are the smart play here. They have more talent and seem hungry to get those losses back from last week. Look for Urias to be effective throughout and the offense to score runs at will. Let's go Dodgers!

