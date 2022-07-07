Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Wednesday, July 6th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies Preview: Expect the Dodgers offense to show up

Tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Colorado Rockies in the third game of this series. The Dodgers have handled the Rockies for the most part throughout the first two games, winning both by 2+ runs. However, there is absolutely no value in the run line tonight, so we will look into other avenues for profit. If you want betting action on the game, you've come to the right place.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

"Tonight's #Dodgers lineup vs. Rockies:" - Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the MLB so far this season. Both the pitching staff and the offense rank in the top 10 in the league and have remained consistent. Los Angeles has welcomed Mookie Betts back from injury and now looks to get some separation in the division. The pitching staff has been one of the most consistent in the MLB, ranking third in team ERA.

Mitch White will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. White has been pretty solid throughout the season, serving in both the bullpen and the starting rotation. He has bolstered a 1-1 record with an ERA of 3.91 through 11 appearances so far. He'll be tasked with shutting down the Colorado bats in a division clash.

The offense for Los Angeles has been led by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman. With Betts healthy once again, the offense looks as scary as it was during the first quarter of the season. The key to victory is for the offense to produce runs early and get into the Colorado bullpen, which is the third worst in the league.

Colorado Rockies Preview:

"Final." - Rockies

The Colorado Rockies offense ranks second in the MLB in team batting average. The thing about them is that when they play away from Coors Field, they see a huge decline in production. Colorado has scored 5.77 runs per game at home while putting up only 3.03 on the road.

Jose Urena will start the game for the Colorado Rockies, making his first start since April. This is not a great matchup to return to after a long stretch on the injury list. He was relatively productive in his four appearances at the start of the year, but he didn't throw many innings.

The key to victory for the Rockies is to produce on offense. Urena hasn't shown the ability to go deep into games and the bullpen is bad. The offense will have to keep pace offensively. They will be asking a lot out of C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon, and Kris Bryant in this one.

Pick/Prediction: Max Muncy over 0.5 Runs Batted-In (+125)

Finding an angle in this game was hard. When that's the case, it's smart to look into player props for value. Max Muncy is batting fourth tonight with Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts in front of him. He should have plenty of opportunities to knock in a run. This is great value!

