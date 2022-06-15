Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Wednesday, June 15th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Preview: Dodgers take care of their intracity rivals once again

The Los Angeles Dodgers got back on track last night with a 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Dodgers pitching staff has continued to be among the best in the MLB, holding a very good Angels offense scoreless. In the battle for LA, there is plenty of talent in both of these lineups. This is going to be a fun game to watch, and you've come to the right place if you want to find a good betting angle.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

The Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the MLB. The offense has plenty of talent, with names like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger. The most impressive thing about the Dodgers lineup this season is that they don't have a dropoff in production against lefites or righties. They hit both sides very well and will look to continue that success tonight.

Tyler Anderson will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he has been extremely consistent this season. Anderson has a perfect 7-0 record so far this year, with an ERA of 3.07. The Angels offense is in the middle of a huge slump, and that is something Anderson could take advantage of.

The Dodgers' bullpen has also been very good this season, ranking ninth in the MLB in ERA. The key to victory for the Dodgers is to get into the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen early, because they are one of the worst units in baseball.

Los Angeles Angels Preview:

Despite having two of the best players in baseball, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels offense has been mediocre over the last month. They experienced a terrible 14-game losing streak that saw both the offense and pitching staff struggle with consistency.

Reid Detmers will start the game for the Angels, and he boasts a 2-2 record with a mediocre 3.83 ERA this season. Detmers has been a hit-or-miss type of pitcher so far, and this isn't the lineup you want to have that reputation against. The key to victory for the Angels is to keep opponent runs to a minimum and find ways to produce runs. It won't be easy, but that's why baseball is great. Any team can lose on any given night.

Pick/Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+105)

The Angels have lost seven straight road games, and the Dodgers have been one of the best teams at home this year with a 18-10 record in Dodger Stadium. Considering that they have the pitching and offensive advantage in this game, we're going with the Dodgers to cover the run line at home. Let's go Dodgers!

