Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, June 14th

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels Preview: Offense will show up for both teams

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels will lock horns tonight. The Angels have been very bad on the road as of late, having lost nine games in a row away from their home stadium. The Dodgers have just been swept by their rival San Francisco Giants and will look to get that bad taste out of their mouths with a win tonight.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview:

"Victory formation!" - Los Angeles Dodgers

As many expected, the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB. There is plenty of talent dispersed throughout the roster, and the Dodgers really haven't seemed to play their best baseball yet.

Tony Gonsolin will get the start for the Dodgers, and he has been magnificent to start the season. Gonsolin has a perfect 7-0 record with an ERA of 1.58. He will be up against an Angels offense that is rebounding from a rough stretch.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense ranks first in the MLB, scoring 5.15 runs per nine innings. The offense is led by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, who have both found success this season. With the amount of talent and firepower on the Dodgers' offense, they should have no issues putting up runs tonight. The key to victory for the Dodgers is to get a quality start from Tony Gonsolin.

Los Angeles Angels Preview:

MLB @MLB JARED WALSH CYCLE JARED WALSH CYCLE 🚨 JARED WALSH CYCLE 🚨 https://t.co/j6QsXy57DZ

"JARED WALSH CYCLE!" - MLB

After a great start to the season, the Los Angeles Angels have fallen into a rough patch. They have lost 16 out of their last 18 ballgames and face one of the toughest teams in the league. During this cold stretch, the Angels' superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have struggled to produce. If they want to win this game, they are going to need to show up.

Noah Syndergaard will get the start for the Angels tonight. Syndergaard has been mediocre to begin the season with a 4-4 record and an ERA of 3.69. He has struggled with his consistency, allowing 5+ runs in some starts and pitching like an All-Star in others. Tonight, he will face one of, if not the best offense in the MLB. The key to victory for the Angels is to get a fantastic start from Syndergaard and to find a way to produce runs early, which would get Gonsolin out of the game.

Pick/Prediction: F5 Over 4.5 (-130)

Expect the offense on both sides to be hot tonight. Although Gonsolin has been extremely effective, the Angels offense has plenty of talent as well. We're going with these teams to combine for 5+ runs in the first five innings. Let's see some offense!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far