Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 25th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday in Miami. The series is even at two games apiece after the Celtics won 102-84 to take Game 4 in Boston on Monday.

The Heat failed to show up, with none of their starters reaching double-digit points. They're 36-13 at home this year, including the postseason, so they'll look to get back on track and take the series lead Wednesday in Miami.

The Celtics have been hit with some key injuries, including to Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and All-Defensive second team honoree Robert Williams. Both are questionable and considered game-time decisions for Wednesday night's game, and whether they are ruled in or out will make a massive difference.

Boston will have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown presumably carry the scoring load again, but if it is missing Smart or Williams, its defense will drop off.

StatMuse @statmuse Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams was out:



31 PTS

10 REB

6 AST

4 STL



Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams has played:



8.3 PPG

6.3 RPG

1.6 APG

0 SPG Bam Adebayo when Robert Williams was out:31 PTS10 REB6 AST4 STLBam Adebayo when Robert Williams has played:8.3 PPG6.3 RPG1.6 APG0 SPG https://t.co/kNzV68gHkX

For the Heat, they were without Tyler Herro for Game 4, but they do have the depth necessary to make up for his production if he's also ruled out for Game 5.

On Monday, Jimmy Butler shot an abysmal 3-for-14, two days after he left Game 3 early with a knee injury. Miami will need their star to put in a solid performance if the Heat are to grab the series lead. This is almost a must-win for Miami as Game 6 is on the road in Boston, so they'll need to treat this game like it's an elimination game.

"Protect home court." -Miami Heat

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25th, 8:30 P.M. EDT

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Celtics -140 -2.5 (-110) Over 204 (-110) Miami Heat +120 +2.5 (-110) Under 204 (-110)

The total went over in the first three games of the series, and it's gone over 10 of the last 14 times these teams have met. Boston has covered the spread in 10 of its last 11 road games. But on the flip side, Miami has won 10 of its previous 11 home games, so something has to give on Wednesday.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics best picks

Jimmy Butler recorded nine rebounds in Game 1, followed by six in Game 2's blowout win. In Game 3, he didn't play the entire second half, and in Game 4, he still pulled down seven boards in just 27 minutes. Expect Butler to be very active on the glass in this crucial Game 5.

Pick: Jimmy Butler Over 6.5 Rebounds (-132)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics betting prediction

The Heat have been dominant at home this postseason, but the one blemish on their home record is Boston's 25-point win in Game 2. The Celtics will do everything they can to have Smart and Williams active, but even if cleared, they probably won't be at 100%. Look for Butler to shake off his awful Game 4 and carry his team on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Miami Heat +2.5 (-110) & Over 204 (-110)

