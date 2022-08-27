Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. These two National League Central foes are on very different trajectories this year entering Friday.

The Brewers were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-6 on Wednesday to drop to 65-58 on the season. The Cubs currently hold a 54-71 record on the year after they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee trails the St. Louis Cardinals by 1 1/2 games in the NL Wild Card race, so they'll look to gain ground this series. They've won nine of their past 13 home matchups against the Cubs, so they'll try to improve that mark.

Freddy Peralta will take the hill Friday for the Brewers. He is 4-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 starts on the season. The Cubs' offense, which scores the ninth-fewest runs per game in the MLB, should give Peralta a good chance to pitch well.

"Freddy Peralta, 96mph Paint." - Rob Friedman

The last two outings, the former All-Star right-hander has been better, giving up just three earned runs in his past 10 frames. Peralta's innings have been somewhat limited this year, but he's been reliable when called upon.

Chicago will hand the ball to Justin Steele, who is 4-7 with a 3.25 ERA. Last start, he was solid, going six scoreless frames, giving up just two hits and striking out nine versus the Brewers. Lately, the southpaw has been better flawless as he's gone 12 frames without a run against him.

Milwaukee as a team has been awful against lefty starters, sporting a .216 average and a .648 OPS. Look for Steele to keep rolling on Friday, given the Brewers' struggles facing southpaws.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +135 +1.5 (-165) Over 7.5 (-105) Milwaukee Brewers -150 -1.5 (+140) Under 7.5 (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

Steele has been great for the Cubs the last few weeks, and he's given up two or more earned runs just once in his previous eight of nine. Expect the Brewers to stay under three runs for the first five frames tonight. Also, considering that Steele dominated the Brewers last week, look for him to keep his club tied at least through five in the rematch.

Prediction: Cubs First 5 Innings +0.5 (-120) & Brewers First 5 Innings Under 2.5 Runs (-155)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 133-97-4 (+245.8 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt