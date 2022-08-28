Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - August 28| 2022 MLB Season

The Milwaukee Brewers will host the Chicago Cubs today at American Family Field. This Natinal League Central clash could decide the final standings in regular season play.

The second-placed Brewers take on the third-placed Cubs in an intense NL Central contest. Both teams come in with similar results in their last 10 games. Milwaukee has won only four of their last 10, including the 7-0 drubbing of tonight’s opponents themselves. The Cubs have won five of their last 10 games, including a 4-3 win over the Brewers on August 26.

The home side currently has a 65-59 record overall, with a 32-25 record at home. The away side will come into this game at 55-72 overall and a 27-34 away record.

The top performers this season for the Milwaukee outfit have been Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez, who lead the team in batting averages (.260) and home runs (27), respectively. Christian Yelich also leads the team in stolen bases with 16.

In the pitching department, Corbin Burnes has been a force to reckon with. He leads his team in strikeouts (190), pitches/inning (16.5), strikeouts/ nine innings (11.2) and strikeouts/walks (4.52).

Corbin Burnes- pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers

We needed a big moment and Yeli delivered.- Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Brosseau is an important absence for the home side due to injury. The crucial performers for the away side this season are Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom, who lead the team in batting average (.289) and most home runs (22), respectively. Nico Hoerner also leads the side in stolen bases with 15.

"Final: Brewers 7, Cubs 0." - Chicago Cubs

Alec Mills and Kyle Hendricks are massive injury layoffs for the visitors.

The top picks for the game are Eric Lauer for the Brewers at an ERA of 3.44 and Adrian Sampson for the Cubs at 4.04.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Chicago Cubs Match Details.

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date and Time: Sunday, August 28, 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Betting Odds:

Teams Spread MoneyLine Total Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 -158 Under 8.5 Chicago Cubs +1.5 +135 Over 8.5

Brewers vs Cubs final Prediction:

Both teams are coming into this game in similar form over their last 10 fixtures; however, the Milwaukee side looks better overall. It looks like a Brewers win, but it will be closely fought out. Our prediction is to go with the second-placed side over the third-placed side.

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5

