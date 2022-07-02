Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, July 1st

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Preview: Great pitching matchup could limit runs

The Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to avenge last night's loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight. The game will be played in Pittsburgh, and the Pirates have been medicore at home this season. The Brewers, on the other hand, have been a very good road team with a record of 25-19 away from their home ballpark.

The pitching matchup in this game definitely provides some value towards the first-five total runs line. Let's get into the preview!

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview:

"Willy starts the rally." - Brewers

Although the Brewers lost last night, they have won five of their last seven games. The biggest difference for this team has been the offensive improvement. The Milwaukee pitching staff has been very good all season, but the offense has begun to produce more efficiently. The pitching staff and bullpen both rank 10th in the MLB in terms of ERA.

They will be in good hands tonight, with reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes on the mound. Burnes hasn't had as much success in the decision category, with a 5-4 record this season. He is still very effective and his 2.41 ERA can atest to that.

The Milwaukee Brewers' offense is led by Willy Adames, Christian Yelich, and Rowdy Tellez. These three have been key contributors for the Brew Crew all season, so they will ask them to help produce runs tonight. The key to victory for the Milwaukee Brewers is to get into the Pittsburgh bullpen early, because Burnes should have success against this Pirates lineup.

Pittsburgh Pirates Preview:

"Happy Roansy Day!" - Pirates

Although the Pirates sit at 31-45 on the season, they have done better than a lot of people and analysts thought. Pittsburgh doesn't do anything particularly well, as they rank towards the bottom of the MLB in offense, defense, and pitching. They have been a very opportunitistic team this season, taking advantage of mistakes and making their opponents pay.

The Pirates will send the young Roansy Contreras to the mound in this one. Despite two shaky starts against the Cardinals and the Braves, Contreras has shown the ability to keep his opponents off the scoreboard for long periods. The Brewers offense has been far worse than both the Braves and Cardinals, so the rookie is in a good spot to succeed.

The key to victory for the Pirates is to get a quality start out of Roansy Contreras. They don't want to get into a situation where they have to score 5+ runs off of Corbin Burnes because that isn't very likely.

Pick/Prediction: First 5 Under 3.5 (-110)

The pitching matchup indicates that runs should be hard to come by in this one. We have two very talented pitchers on the mound against offenses that rank in the bottom 10 in the MLB. The under is looking very good!

