Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 5th | 2022 MLB Season

The visiting San Diego Padres close out their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday night at American Family Field. The Padres have won two of three games against the Brewers this series, both by shutout. Behind MacKenzie Gore's six-inning, 10-strikeout scoreless gem, San Diego took care of Milwaukee 4-0 on Saturday to improve to 32-21. The 33-22 Brewers will try to even their series with the Padres today after dropping their last two games by a combined total of 11 to zero and having lost four of their previous five.

Bally Sports Wisconsin @BallySportWI Another good pitching matchup on Sunday as Eric Lauer takes on Mike Clevinger in the series finale. #ThisIsMyCrew Another good pitching matchup on Sunday as Eric Lauer takes on Mike Clevinger in the series finale. #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/1zgNnSaAxn

"Another good pitching matchup on Sunday as Eric Lauer takes on Mike Clevinger in the series finale." - @BallySportsWI

The Brewers' offense has gone cold in their last two games, and they will try to find their footing against Padres' Mike Clevinger on Thursday. Taking the mound for San Diego for the first time since May 17, the 31-year-old righty hopes to pick up where he left off. He blanked the Phillies over five frames in that outing before hitting the IL with triceps inflammation again. In that start against the Phillies, he allowed just one hit and struck out five. Although Clevinger has limited innings this year, he has pitched to an xERA of 2.84 and an ERA of 3.21. Padres manager Bob Melvin may be extra cautious with Clevinger in only his fourth start since undergoing Tommy John surgery. He should be able to keep the Brewers lineup off balance before turning it over to his bullpen, likely in the fifth or sixth inning.

The Brewers will tab lefty Eric Lauer, who has pitched well overall but struggled in his past two starts, specifically with his control. Lauer has handed out seven free passes over his last nine innings, and it may be that regression is finally about to begin. As excellent as Lauer's pitching has been, his 4.07 xERA is much higher than his 2.49 ERA, and his FIP of 3.80 is much higher than his ERA. He's facing a Padres lineup that's scored four runs or more in three straight games, so he'll have to limit baserunners to stop this trend from continuing. Through his first seven starts of the season, Eric Lauer posted a 2.16 ERA, including four wins, but his control problems have brought about a bit of worry recently. The Padres are 14-5 this year against southpaws and will look to ride their momentum going into Sunday's game.

"Take the series." - @Padres

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Sunday, June 5, 2:10 P.M. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +105 +1.5 (-190) Over 7.5 (-115) Milwaukee Brewers -125 -1.5 (+160) Under 7.5 (-105)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Clevinger has been activated from the IL to start Sunday's game, and this is a guy who has a career rate of 10.0 Ks per nine innings. In his last two starts, he's struck out 11 in under ten frames of work, and even if he doesn't last past five today, the Brewers are sixth in the MLB in strikeout rate. Expect Clevinger to notch five or more punchouts in the series finale.

Pick: Mike Clevinger Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Brewers are streaky offensively, and they seem to be in a rut at the moment. Taking on Clevinger might not be the best matchup for a team looking to get back on track. The former Cleveland pitcher has pitched well in his limited innings this season, while the bullpen has been good lately. Also, the Brewers are likely to continue struggling offensively, which means the total is likely to go under.

Prediction: San Diego Padres ML (+105) & Under 7.5 Runs (-105)

