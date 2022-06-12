Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions for June 12, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will attempt to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers today in the finale of their three-game series.

The Nationals have made light work of the Brewers, winning the first game 11 - 5 and the second 8 - 6.

"Put a #CurlyW in the books!" - @Nationals

After trailing 1 - 7, the Brewers made a late-inning push in Saturday's game. The brew crew put up three in the seventh and two in the ninth, but ultimately, it wasn't enough.

Pitching in the series finale are Jason Alexander for the Brewers and Paolo Espino for the Nationals.

Alexander will be making just his third big league start. He made his debut against the Cubs at the start of the month, and he's been doing exceptionally well. In his first start, he had seven innings, and there were two earned runs, and there were five innings and one run in his second start.

Espino will be making his first start of the year, and he's been doing tremendous work out of the bullpen. He's boasting a 2.03 ERA in 26.7 innings pitched; of his twenty appearances, five have been perfect.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Sunday, June 12, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, DC

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Brewers -120 Over 9.5 (-106) Yes (-130) Nationals +102 Under 9.5 (-114) No (+106)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Christian Yelich has been hitting the cover off the ball in this series; he's five for ten with a home run. There is something about playing in DC that he just seems to love; bettors look for him to continue.

Christian Yelich to Record an RBI (+160)

Christian Yelich Hits Tracker @YelichHits



Christian Yelich has hit a home run! And one off a lefty!



Yeli leads off today’s game with a solo home run to center field. This is the 6th home run for Yelich this season and 166th of his career.



#ThisIsMyCrew



"Yeli leads off today’s game with a solo home run to center field." - @YelichHits

Two tremendous but inexperienced pitchers are on the bump tonight. In a situation like this, two things can happen. Either they get lit up, or they completely shut down the bats. With such little tape available on these guys for hitters, they should make it through the lineup once without giving up any runs, but all bets are off after that.

No Runs to Be Scored in the First (+106)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Washington Nationals Prediction

Since the start of this series, the Brewers have slipped out of first place to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. Things won't get any easier for them as they have to travel to New York to play the Mets at the conclusion of this series. They need to pick up this win before St. Louis can build too much of a lead in the division.

Milwaukee (-120)

