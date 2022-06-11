MLB Best Bets for Today: Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers

MLB Best Bets for Today: Brewers have a great matchup with Patrick Corbin

There are many good MLB games on tonight, and this article will highlight two bets that have great trends backing them up. We're going to focus on one team that has a clear advantage in their game, and another game that has a very good pitching matchup.

If you want some solid betting action on today's slate, then you've come to the right place!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's MLB slate.

Bet #1: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+110) vs. the Washington Nationals

"Jace with an absolute BLAST" - Milwaukee Brewers

The pitching matchup in this game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Washington Nationals has a clear advantage for one of the sides. Eric Lauer will start for the Brewers, and he has been very effective this season. He has a record of 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA through 10 starts. Less than a month ago, Lauer faced this Nationals lineup and held them scoreless through seven innings.

The Nationals, on the other hand, will start Patrick Corbin. His season has been one to forget to this point. Corbin has an ERA of 6.71 through 10 starts, so this side of the matchup goes to the Brewers.

Offensively, these teams are pretty similar. The Brewers are scoring 4.28 runs per game, and the Nationals are sitting at 4.13. However, the Brewers have hit 30 more home runs than the Nationals, and Patrick Corbin is extremely prone to giving up extra-base hits. We're going with the Brewers to win this game by 2+ runs.

Bet #2: Chicago White Sox/Texas Rangers No Run First Inning (-125)

Levi Weaver @ThreeTwoEephus Stop me if you've heard this one before: Martín Pérez with a scoreless first inning. Stop me if you've heard this one before: Martín Pérez with a scoreless first inning.

"Stop me if you've heard this one before: Martin Perez with a scoreless first inning" - Levi Weaver

The pitching matchup in this game is very solid. The Texas Rangers will start Martin Perez, who leads the MLB with a 1.56 ERA. Lucas Giolito will get the ball for the Chicago White Sox, and he has been pretty effective this season as well. Giolito has a respectable 3.54 ERA this season.

Although the White Sox hit left-handed pitching very well, they are facing perhaps the most effective pitcher in the MLB to start the year. Both of these offenses rank toward the bottom of the MLB in both runs per game and first-inning runs per game. We aren't asking for much, just six quick outs from two very quality pitchers. We're going with a no-run first inning in this afternoon's matchup.

