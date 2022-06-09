"Bro playing The Show in real life" "Holy s*** 7! Dude was having a field day on their pitchers" - Fans in disbelief after Texas Rangers slugger Marcus Semien has a career day

Marcus Semien had one of the best days in recent MLB history against the Cleveland Guardians. It was a doubleheader between the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians, and Marcus Semien ensured his mark on the games was felt. With seven hits and three home runs across the two games, the 10-year veteran was by far the best player in the stadium.
Sportscenter posted the statistics and an accompanying video to Twitter, and it needs to be seen to be believed.
"Marcus Semien had SEVEN hits and THREE homers today. No one's done that since 1973." - @ SportsCenter
Despite the heroic efforts of their infielder, the Texas Rangers went .500 on the day, not properly taking advantage of a performance that has not been seen in nearly 50 years. While the Texas Rangers may have wasted the performance, it was certainly not missed by the fans, who heaped praise on the historic performance.
Fans are in awe of the performance from Marcus Semien
Semien is firmly in the prime of his career, receiving his first All-Star selection in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays. A day like this does not come very often, and fans across the MLB world came together to celebrate the historic achievement.
This fan was nearly in disbelief at what he was watching, which was a very common reaction.
This fan could only relate the absurd statistics to video games, which is a very apt comparison.
This fan of the Oakland Athletics bemoans his team's decision to let Marcus Semien hit free agency back in 2020.
This fan wants to see the entire Cleveland Guardians organization relegated to the minor leagues after allowing such a performance.
This fan sees big things for the Texas Rangers if individual performances like this can continue, but that seems very unlikely. It took nearly 50 years for another day like this, it could easily be another 50 years before the next one.
This fan provides the advanced analytics into what makes a performance like this possible.
To cap it off, this user encapsulates the general reaction, which is surprise and joy at being able to witness a historic day in baseball.
The Texas Rangers may have won only one game of the doubleheader, but the performance from Marcus Semien will be remembered forever. If they can take the momentum generated, the team might even be able to challenge for a playoff spot by the end of the 2022 season.