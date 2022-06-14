MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Chicago White Sox & St. Louis Cardinals | Tuesday, June 14th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Two heavy favorites cover the run line

As the MLB season continues, there are a few teams that have proven they can take care of lesser competition. Tonight, we will be targeting two of those teams to cover the run line against opponents with some of the worst records in the MLB. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (-110) vs. the Detroit Tigers

"Picked up the W to start our series in Detroit!" - Chicago White Sox

After last night's victory over the Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox will try to do it again. This is a great matchup for the White Sox as they send their best pitcher so far to the mound, Dylan Cease. Cease has been the victim of misfortune over the last three starts, where he has allowed eight runs. However, none of those eight runs were earned runs. The White Sox defense has played poorly behind him and will look to change that tonight.

The White Sox offense has improved as the season has progressed. Chicago began the year ranking toward the bottom of the MLB in many categories, but have now built themselves back up to the middle of the pack. Behind Luis Robert and Jose Abreu, the White Sox will look to continue their improvement and come away with a win.

The Detroit Tigers will start Drew Hutchinson in the game tonight. Hutchinson will make his first start of the season tonight after serving in the bullpen for both the MLB and Triple-A clubs. Hutchinson's lack of experience could be a problem for him as he faces a lineup with plenty of talent throughout. We're going with the White Sox to win this game by 2+ runs. Let's go White Sox!

Bet #2: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (+108) in GAME 2 of Double Header vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates

"Let's play two!" - St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have won six out of their seven games against the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, and have covered the run line in five of those wins. In the second game of this doubleheader, the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound and he has been pretty effective this season. Mikolas has an ERA of 2.93 and has found success against MLB offenses that rank in the bottom tier like Pittsburgh does.

Bryse Wilson will start for Pittsburgh, and his season has been one to forget. Through eight starts, Wilson's 7.53 ERA is very poor. The Cardinals offense is very good, and they have a great matchup against the Pirates starter and bullpen tonight. St. Louis seems to be undervalued in this game, and this value seems too good to pass up. We're going with the Red Birds to cover the run line!

