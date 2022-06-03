MLB Best Bets for Today: Seattle Mariners & Pittsburgh Pirates | Friday, June 3rd

MLB Best Bets for Today: Mariners take care of business

Many MLB teams will begin their new series today. There is a lot of value in this slate of games for sports bettors, and we have found some great value spots. There are two matchups in particular that seem to be mispriced by the sportsbooks, and those are what we're looking to take advantage of. Let's get into the bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Seattle Mariners ML (-125) vs. the Texas Rangers

"Back-to-back series dubs!" - @ Seattle Mariners

May was one to forget for the Seattle Mariners as they lost 18 games during the month. As June begins, they will look to turn that around and start a nice win streak. Tonight's game against the Texas Rangers provides the perfect starting point for a streak.

Story continues below ad

The Mariners pitching has struggled mightily over the last month, but their most consistent pitcher will take the mound tonight. The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the mound in hopes of breaking into the win column. Gilbert has been very good this season with a 5-2 record and a 2.29 ERA. These numbers are among the best in the MLB, and he is going up against a Rangers offense that ranks in the bottom 10 in the MLB.

The Rangers are also looking to turn the page on their early struggles. Dane Dunning will get the start for Texas, and he hasn't been too impressive so far. Dunning has a 1-3 record and a 4.31 ERA through 10 starts. The concerning thing about having very few decisions in 10 starts is that he is either giving up a lot of runs, or failing to make it deep into games. His 1.38 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched) is something that the Mariners should be able to take advantage of. If they can get runners on base, they should have plenty of opportunities to hit them in.

Story continues below ad

The key to victory for both teams is to get a quality start out of their starting pitchers. We're going with the Mariners to pull out a win in this one.

Bet #2: Pittsburgh Pirates F5 ML (+100) vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks

"Just like everyone predicted" - @ Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are coming off one of the most impressive three-game stretches the franchise has had in years. The Pirates just swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series. This is a huge momentum boost for Pittsburgh as they begin their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Story continues below ad

J.T. Brubaker will get the start for the Pirates, and Merrill Kelly will start for Arizona. Brubaker is coming off his best start of the season, where he held the Padres scoreless through five innings of work. Brubaker gets a matchup with the 29th ranked offense in the MLB tonight. Merrill Kelly started the year out great, but his last four starts have been very rough. Kelly has given up at least three earned runs in five or less innings in each of those starts.

Although both of these offenses aren't very good, we're going to trust the Pirates offense to do just enough to lead after five innings. Let's go Pirates!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far