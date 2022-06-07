MLB Best Bets & Player Props for Tonight: Blue Jays, Mike Trout, & Hunter Greene

MLB Best Bets & Player Props Tonight: Blue Jays due for a big night

Tonight, the MLB slate is small with only six games being played. With that in mind, we're going to look for a few player prop bets that have good trends and matchups.

Below, you will find three of the best bets for tonight's MLB games.

Bet #1: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-110) vs. the Kansas City Royals

MLB @MLB George Springer is a special kind of leadoff hitter. George Springer is a special kind of leadoff hitter. https://t.co/yYoNchAOxy

"George Springer is a special kind of leadoff hitter." - @ MLB

The Toronto Blue Jays come into tonight's game against the Kansas City Royals on a five-game road winning streak. The Royals haven't exactly been world beaters in their own stadium, holding a 9-17 record at home. This is a great matchup for the Blue Jays.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Left-hander Daniel Lynch will start for the Royals, and this is a scary matchup for him. The Blue Jays have performed far better against left-handers this season, and will look to continue that success tonight. Led by George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Blue Jays offense has plenty of talent throughout the lineup. We're going with the Blue Jays to win this game by 2+ runs!

Bet #2: Mike Trout over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

"Mike Trout. Class act." - @ Barstool Sports

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Mike Trout is perhaps the best baseball player on the planet. He has gone seven straight games without a hit, so it seems he's due at least one tonight. This probably has a lot to do with the Los Angeles Angels struggles. This slump has seen his batting average fall into the .270's, and that isn't where MLB fans are used to seeing Trout. Michael Wacha will pitch tonight's game for the Boston Red Sox, and Trout has seen success against him in his career. In six career at-bats, Trout has three hits of Wacha, all of them singles.

For this bet to hit, Mike Trout will need to account for two bases from hits. An extra-base hit will cash in on the bet, but two singles will also do the job. We're going with Mike Trout to make solid contact against Wacha tonight.

Bet #3: Hunter Greene over 6.5 Strikeouts (-110)

The Cincinnati Reds have played much better as of late. Tonight, they will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to kick-off their four-game series. Hunter Greene, one of the top prospects in the MLB coming into the season, will start tonight's game. Greene hasn't had too much success, but he isn't getting a whole lot of run support. In his last six starts, Greene has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in three out of six games. In the three, he failed to get over the line, finishing right on the hook with six strikeouts.

So far this season, Greene has a 29.1% strikeout rate and is striking out 12.00 batter per nine innings pitched. He throws hard and has a wipeout slider, so he is due for some good strikeout numbers tonight. We're going with Hunter Greene to get 7+ strikeouts against the Diamondbacks tonight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far