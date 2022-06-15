MLB Best Bets for Today: Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, & Detroit Tigers | Wednesday, June 15th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Braves' bats stay hot in D.C.

Today, there are plenty of MLB games on to help sports bettors profit. There are some great pitching matchups in these games today, and there are some that are not so great. The research is done and the bets are ready. Let's get into it!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves Team Total over 5.5 (-105) vs. the Washington Nationals

The Atlanta Braves are the hottest team in the MLB. They have won 13 straight games and have gone over this line of 5.5 runs in eight out of those 13. After a slow start to the season, the Braves have turned it around and now rank in the top 10 of MLB teams, scoring 4.68 runs per nine innings. Tonight, they have a great matchup against Washington Nationals starter Erick Fedde.

Fedde has struggled with his consistency this season, holding a 4-4 record with an ERA of 4.87. Another great trend for this bet is that the Nationals' bullpen ranks in the bottom five of the league in ERA. So, it seems the Braves should have no problem putting up runs tonight.

Led by Ronald Acuna Jr., Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson, and Marcell Ozuna, the Atlanta offense has been red-hot and looks to continue that streak tonight. In June, the Braves have yet to lose a game and have an MLB-best .283 team average this month. We're going with the Braves to continue their offensive production. Let's go Braves!

Bet #2: Chicago White Sox/Detroit Tigers F5 under 5 (-125)

The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will continue their series this afternoon. Last night, the White Sox rode a great start from Dylan Cease to a 5-1 victory. The pitching matchup in this game is not great on paper. The White Sox will send Vince Velazquez to the mound and the Tigers will send out Alex Faedo.

Alex Faedo has been consistent to this point in the season, allowing two runs or less in each of his seven starts. The White Sox offense performs far worse against right-handers than lefties. They are hitting .295 as a team against southpaws, compared to only .230 against right-handers. This is a great matchup for Faedo to limit the Chicago bats.

Vince Velazquez, on the other hand, hasn't been extremely consistent. He has struggled against some very good offenses and pitched well against lower-tier bats. Luckily for him, the Tigers rank 28th in the MLB in batting average and dead last in the league in runs per game. We're trusting these pitchers to stay under five runs through five innings.

