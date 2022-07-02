MLB Best Bets for Today: Atlanta Braves & Minnesota Twins | Saturday, June 2nd

MLB Best Bets for Today: The Braves have great value against the Reds

MLB teams will continue their weekend series' tonight, with many teams looking at some mismatches. We're going to focus on two of those teams tonight to get the job done against inferior teams. If you're looking for great value on tonight's MLB slate, you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's MLB slate.

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves F5 -0.5 (-120) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

"Great start to the weekend!" - Atlanta Braves

The Cincinnati Reds will host the Atlanta Braves in the second game of their series tonight. The Reds have been a very poor home team this season, with a record of 12-24 in Cinci. The Braves have been a very good road team so far, with a 21-16 record. Tonight, they have a great matchup to exploit.

The Braves pitching staff, bullpen, and offense all rank 11th in the MLB or better. Spencer Strider will get the start for the Braves, and he has been pretty good to this point. Strider has a 3-2 record, with an ERA of 3.02 this season. He has a great matchup against a Reds' offense that's improving, but still has work to do.

The Braves offense is led by Ronald Acuna, Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley, and Matt Olson. They have consistently scored runs this season, ranking ninth in the MLB while scoring 4.76 runs per nine innings. The key to victory for the Braves is to get a quality start out of Strider, and find ways to produce runs early.

Bet #2: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-105) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"Buck Bath." - Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins will play host to the Baltimore Orioles, looking to build off of last night's 3-2 victory. The Twins have been a very good home team this season, with a record of 24-17 in their own park. They will send Sonny Gray to the mound for tonight's game and he has been very effective as of late. Through 10 starts, Gray has a 4-1 record with an ERA of 2.17.

The Twins' offense has been led by Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa. With a .250 team batting average, the Twins' hitters rank ninth in the league. Tonight, they have a good matchup against Orioles' starter Jordan Lyles. Lyles has struggled with command and consistency this season.

The key to victory for Minnesota is to get a quality start out of Sonny Gray. If Gray can pitch well, Minnesota should have no problem covering the run line. Let's go Twins!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far