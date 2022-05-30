MLB Best Bets for Today: Boston Red Sox & New York Mets | Monday, May 30th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Red Sox take care of the Orioles

Today, some MLB teams are finishing off their weekend series while others are beginning new ones. The research is done, and we found two MLB teams that are ready to take care of business at home tonight. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Boston Red Sox F5 -0.5 (-110) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"Sunday tee time."- @ RedSox

The Boston Red Sox offense has been on a tear as of late and has the hottest offense in the MLB. They have been putting up runs at will behind the bats of Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Trevor Story. Behind this offensive production, the Red Sox have won nine out of their last 12 games. During that stretch, the Red Sox have seen their offense climb into the top 10 in the MLB in many important categories.

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells to the mound in this game. This is a matchup Boston can take advantage of. This has been Wells' first season as a full-time member of the starting staff. Through nine starts, Wells has a 1-4 record with a 4.30 ERA. Look for Boston to try to do damage early.

The Red Sox will give veteran left-hander Rich Hill the ball in this game. Hill hasn't been very consistent this season, but will be facing a Baltimore lineup that doesn't perform well against lefties at all. We're going to take the Boston Red Sox to lead the game after five innings!

Bet #2: New York Mets -1.5 (+105) vs. the Washington Nationals

"What a night!"- @ Mets

Both the New York Mets and Washington Nationals are coming off series wins. The Nationals took three out of four games against the Colorado Rockies, while the Mets completed a three-game sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Nationals will travel to Queens to take on the Mets tonight.

The New York Mets will start David Peterson, who has pitched very well this season. Peterson has a 2-0 record and a 2.16 ERA through five starts this season. Led by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, the Mets' offense will look to manufacture runs efficiently tonight.

The Nationals will start Erik Fedde, who had a very good month of May. Fedde is coming off a start where he held the Dodgers scoreless through six innings, and he will look to replicate that tonight. However, the Mets are just the better team. When you get value like this on a team that should take care of business at home, it's hard to look the other way. We're taking the Mets to win this game by 2+ runs!

