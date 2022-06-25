MLB Best Bets for Today: Boston Red Sox & St. Louis Cardinals | Saturday, June 25th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Red Sox bats get hot in Cleveland

The MLB season is just about halfway through. There has been a clear separation of the playoff teams from those already looking forward to the draft. Tonight, we will focus on two teams that are looking to make a playoff push. If you're looking for some quality bets for today's MLB games, you've come to the right place! Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Boston Red Sox Team Total over 3.5 (-120) vs. the Cleveland Guardians

"Kicked off the road trip with a W." - Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox put their five-game winning streak on the line against the Cleveland Guardians. Last night, Boston came away with a 6-3 victory that was highlighted by good offensive production and quality pitching. The Red Sox rank third in the MLB in terms of team batting average at .259.

The Boston offense will look to Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Trevor Story to help produce runs. The Red Sox offense also ranks in the top 10 in the MLB in terms of runs per game, scoring 4.76 runs per nine innings on the season.

Shane Bieber will pitch for the Guardians in this game. He has been decent this season, but not as good as he normally is. Bieber has a record of 3-3, and an ERA of 3.00 so far. This is a good matchup for Boston as he has struggled against offenses with similar numbers.

The key to victory for the Red Sox tonight is to get another quality pitching performance, as the Guardians offense is capable of putting up runs in a hurry. We're going with the Boston Red Sox offense to score 4+ runs tonight! Let's go Red Sox!

Bet #2: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (+100) vs. the Chicago Cubs

"No one does it Bader!" - St. Louis Cardinals

Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals were shutout by the Chicago Cubs. Given the talent that the Red Birds offense has, this most definitely didn't sit well with them. They are in a great bounceback spot tonight to avenge that terrible loss.

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound tonight, and he has been pretty consistent this season. With a 2.64 ERA, Mikolas has been very efficient at keeping other teams off the scoreboard. However, the Cardinals offense hasn't given him much run support. He has faced the Chicago lineup once already this season, which resulted in a 14-5 win for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals offense has been led by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. They will look to these two guys to produce runs against Cubs' starter Adrian Sampson. Although Sampson hasn't given up a run this season, he has only thrown 5.0 innings. We're going with the Cardinals to win this game and cover the run line!

