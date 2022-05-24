MLB Best Bets for Today: Chicago Cubs & Los Angeles Angels | Tuesday, May 24th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Stroman and the Cubs take down Cincinnati

Tonight's MLB slate provides some good value for sports bettors. There are two teams in particular that are valued a little lower than we should be and we plan on taking advantage of that. If you like to bet on baseball, you've come to the right place. The research is done and the picks are in, so let's get into it.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Chicago Cubs ML (-110) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

The Chicago Cubs took down the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of the four-game series last night. Oddly, the Cubs have been a better team when on the road so far this year. Their record away from Wrigley Field is 10-9, as opposed to their 7-15 record at home. The Reds have been the worst team in the MLB so far, with a 12-29 record and a 5-10 record at home.

The Chicago Cubs will start Marcus Stroman tonight. Stroman has been a bit inconsistent to start the year, but has improved over his last three starts. In May, Stroman made two starts and has allowed two runs or less in each of them. This included a seven-inning nearly flawless outing in Milwaukee. Tonight, Stroman makes another road start against the Reds offense, which ranks 28th in the MLB with a .218 team average.

Tyler Mahle will start on the mound for the Reds, and his 5.23 ERA shows how much he's struggled. In each of his home starts, Mahle has allowed multiple earned runs and failed to make it past the fifth inning. Considering that the Reds' bullpen ranks 29th in the league in ERA, the Cubs are in a great position. Let's go Cubbies!

Bet #2: Los Angeles Angels F5 -0.5 (-110) vs. the Texas Rangers

After a day off for both teams, the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers meet up for a brief two-game series. The Angels have been one of the best teams in the American League to begin the season with a 26-17 record to back the claim. The Rangers have been mediocre and sit at 18-22 on the year. The two teams clashed in a three-game series a week ago as the Rangers swept LA.

The Angels offense has been very productive thus far, and ranks sixth in the MLB with a .247 team batting average. There is plenty of talent throughout the lineup led by potentially the best baseball player anybody alive has seen, Mike Trout. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani also provides a lot of offense to the team and has a great matchup against a right-handed pitcher. The pitching staff has also provided a boost, as they also rank in the top 10 in ERA. The Angels have been very good on both sides this season while the Rangers have been inconsistent.

Noah Syndergaard will be on the mound for the Angels tonight, and his last start came against this Texas Rangers team. Syndergaard was terrible in that game and failed to make it out of the first inning. Dane Dunning, the Rangers starter, also had his most recent start against the offense he will face tonight. Last week against the Angels, Dunning allowed two runs in six innings of work. The Angels had a hard time hitting with runners in scoring position against Dunning, but we trust them to turn the page. Noah Syndergaard is in a prime bounce-back spot tonight against a familiar lineup. We're going with the Angels to lead after five innings.

