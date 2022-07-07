MLB Best Bets for Today: Chicago White Sox & Atlanta Braves | Thursday, July 7th

MLB Best Bets for Today: White Sox & Braves can take advantage of mismatches

MLB games are all about matchups. There are some very good matchups for two teams tonight. These teams will send pitchers to the mound who have found a lot of success lately. If you want betting action on the games, then you've come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Chicago White Sox -1.5 (-115) vs. the Detroit Tigers

"Add one to the win column!" - Chicago White Sox

The Detroit Tigers are coming off an impressive sweep against the Cleveland Guardians. Tonight, they will shift their attention to the Chicago White Sox. They will be welcomed to the Southside by starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who has been very effective this season. Detroit will attempt to fix some of the problems they've had playing on the road where they have a 11-23 record.

The Chicago White Sox offense has drastically improved since the beginning of the season. The offense currently ranks fifth in the MLB in terms of team batting average. Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, and Andrew Vaughn have led the way for the White Sox offense this season.

Dylan Cease will take the mound and he's been very good. This year, Cease has a record of 7-3 with an ERA of 2.51. He will have a great matchup facing this Tigers' offense that ranks 26th in the MLB. The key to victory is to manufacture runs, as Cease is in line for a quality start. We're taking the White Sox to cover the run line.

Bet #2: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-105) vs. the St. Louis Cardinals

"Another series win" - Atlanta Braves

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have found their stride as of late. They started the season out pretty average but have since turned things around. The major change has been in the offense. Only the Yankees have hit more home runs so far than the Braves. That's how Atlanta wants to attack, which is very sudden and very detrimental to the pitcher's mental game.

Spencer Strider will start this one for Atlanta, and he bolsters a 4-2 record with an ERA of 2.87. They will give him the ball in hopes that he can lead the Braves to a series sweep over the Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals offense is very talented, but Strider is more than capable of keeping them from putting up huge numbers.

The offense for Atlanta is led by Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson. These are the guys they will look to for producing runs off of Matthew Liberatore. Considering that Liberatore is a lefty, he has a nightmare matchup against the powerful Braves' bats that feast on southpaws. We're going with Atlanta to cover the run line!

