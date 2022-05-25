MLB Best Bets for Today: Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, & San Diego Padres | Wednesday, May 25th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Rockies bats come alive in Pittsburgh

Another day, another MLB best bets article. Tonight's slate of games provides a lot of opportunities for sports bettors to profit. If you want to profit on these games, then you have come to the right place. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Colorado Rockies Team Total over 3.5 (-140)

"Final from PNC Park tonight." - @ Colorado Rockies

Last night, the Colorado Rockies defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 in 10 innings. The offense is now looking to get back on track in a good matchup against the Pirates. Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the MLB in team ERA, sitting at 4.71. The Pirates' starter tonight, Zach Thompson, also has an ERA on the season above 4.50.

The Colorado Rockies offense has been elite this season. They rank inside the top five in the MLB in many major categories, including batting average. They are scoring 4.60 runs per nine innings. Both the numbers from Pittsburgh's pitching staff and the Colorado offense indicate that is a great value bet.

Led by C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon, look for the Rockies to put up 4+ runs today!

Bet #2: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-130) vs. the Washington Nationals

"Today's #Dodgers lineup at Nationals" - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the best teams in the MLB for the last five years. With multiple former MVP's on the roster, they have more talent than anyone in the league. The Dodgers have covered the run line of 1.5 in four straight victories. The most glaring statistic about this game is the Washington Nationals' record in their own ballpark, which is 5-17.

Julio Urias will start for the Dodgers, and he has been very consistent this season. Urias' 2.63 ERA is a very respectable number. The opposing pitcher will be Nationals' right-hander Erik Fedde. Fedde has fallen into a bit of a cold spell. He has given up multiple earned runs in each of his last two starts, and the Dodgers offense seems to be find their groove. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, and Max Muncy look to lead the charge for the Dodgers offense tonight. Let's go Dodgers!

Bet #3: San Diego Padres ML (-135)

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers are among two of the best teams in the National League so far. The x-factor in this matchup will be the starting pitchers. Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Padres, and left-hander Aaron Ashby will have the ball for Milwaukee.

Darvish has an impressive 4-1 record this season, with a 3.91 ERA. A good record with an average ERA indicates one thing: Darvish gets run support from his offense when he pitches. Ashby has had opposite success, as he is yet to win a start, but has a lower ERA than Darvish.

The San Diego Padres offense has performed much better this season against left-handed pitching. Their .249 average against southpaws is much better than their .227 mark against righties. We're going with Darvish and the Padres to take care of business at home tonight.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt