MLB Best Bets for Today: Guardians & Yankees | Thursday, May 19th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Guardians take care of the Reds

Tonight's slate of MLB games provides a lot of opportunities for sports bettors to profit. If you can successfully identify some key trends, then you can find some bets that have great value. Today, there are two trends that stick out and these are the games we're going to attack! Good luck to everyone and enjoy the games!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Cleveland Guardians ML (-130) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

"Wrapping up our series with the Reds." - @ Cleveland Guardians

The game was supposed to be played yesterday, but a rainout halted those plans. Tonight, the Guardians look to pick up a win against the Reds before hosting the Tigers this weekend. Although the Cincinnati Reds have won six of their last 10 ball games, they still sit at the bottom of the MLB standings. The Reds pitching has been absolutely horrible, as their 5.96 team ERA ranks dead last in the MLB. Cincinnati defeated the Cleveland Guardians last night in extra innings, putting a halt to an almost very impressive comeback. Tyler Mahle will start for the Reds tonight, and his 5.89 ERA is a great sign for a Cleveland offensive explosion. In his eight starts, Mahle has given up multiple earned runs in all but one of them. Not going to complicate this one too much, this is a top-five offense against an awful pitching staff. Let's go Guardians!

Bet #2: New York Yankees/Baltimore Orioles Under 8 (-105)

Zachary Silver @zachsilver Aaron Judge sent this ball a projected 399 feet to left field. It's a home run in 29 ballparks



"It's a homerun in 29 ballparks... Not in Camden Yards" - @ Zachary Silver

The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles have already played a three-game series in Baltimore. Each of those games provides hope for this under to hit, because all three of the games these teams have played in Camden Yards have gone under eight runs. It's no secret that Baltimore plans on seeing low offensive numbers at home, since they moved their left field fence back. The new design has seen the number of home runs in the ballpark significantly decrease. The number of home runs per game has gone from about 3.5 per game, down to 1.6 so far this year. Jordan Montgomery will start this game for the Yankees, and he has faired well against this Orioles lineup twice already. In two starts against the Orioles, Montogmery has combined to allow only two runs. Bruce Zimmerman will get the start for Baltimore and he has been one of their best pitchers. Both of these pitchers threw five innings of scoreless baseball in their previous starts at Camden Yards. We're going with these teams to keep the scoring to a minimum today!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt