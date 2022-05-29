MLB Best Bets for Today: Philadelphia Phillies & Houston Astros | Sunday, May 29th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Phillies due for a good performance

MLB teams are finishing off their weekend series today. As the MLB season progresses, many teams will find themselves in rough patches. Today, we will focus on two of those teams to flip the switch. Let's get into these bets.

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Philadelphia Phillies F5 ML (-105) vs. the New York Mets

"Garrett friggin Stubbs"- @ Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Mets tonight and will attempt to avoid a series sweep in Queens. The Phillies offense has performed well this season, as they rank 10th in the MLB in team batting average. Led by Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and Nicholas Castellanos, the Phillies will look to do damage tonight. This offense will face New York Mets right-hander Chris Bassit. Bassit has been a bit inconsistent this season and is coming off of two of his most difficult starts this season. He faced two offenses that are similar to what he will face tonight, the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. His most recent start against the Giants saw him give up eight earned runs through only four innings of work.

The Phillies will send Zach Wheeler to the mound, and he has been a staple in their rotation for the last few seasons. Wheeler lost his first three starts of the season, but settled into his rhythm and won three out of the next five. Wheeler faced this New York lineup during the opening series of the season and pitched very well in 4.2 innings.

We're going with the Phillies to lead the game after five innings. Their offense has struggled to produce runs lately, but they are in a good spot against a struggling pitcher. Look for them to take advantage of this good matchup and put up some early runs. Let's go Phillies!

Bet #2: Houston Astros F5 -0.5 (+100) vs. the Seattle Mariners

"Getting this road trip started in the PNW"- @ Houston Astros

Tonight, the Houston Astros will attempt to avoid a series sweep from the Seattle Mariners. Through the first two games of the series, the Mariners have outscored the Astros by a score of 12-1. To avoid similar results, the Houston Astros will send out right-hander Luis Garcia. Garcia has a 3-3 record so far, with an ERA of 3.38. He faces a Mariners lineup that sits in the middle of the pack of many important offensive categories. This provides a good matchup for Garcia to hold Seattle to minimum runs early.

The Seattle Mariners will start lefty Marco Gonzalez in this game. Gonzales has a 3.74 ERA and gave up five earned runs in his most recent start. He has previously faced this Astros lineup, holding them to one run in seven innings of work. Familiarity could be a potential asset for the Astros offense. We're going with the Astros to lead the game after five innings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt