MLB Best Bets for Today: St. Louis Cardinals & Minnesota Twins | Thursday, June 2nd

MLB Best Bets for Today: The Cardinals have great value

We're entering the point in the MLB season where the true contenders have separated themselves. The playoff-hopeful teams have begun to find their rhythm, and the bad teams continue to focus on the draft. We will be focusing on two teams today that are in that "playoff-hopeful" category. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: St. Louis Cardinals ML (-110) vs. the Chicago Cubs

"Suited and strutting" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals head to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs tonight. This will be the start of a five-game series this weekend. The Cardinals are coming in after a three-game sweep of the San Diego Padres. The Cubs come into this series having lost three out of their last five games.

The most eye-opening statistic in this matchup is the Cubs' record at home. At Wrigley Field this season, the Cubbies are an atrocious 9-17. On the other hand, the Cardinals have been a very good road team, winning 13 out of their 23 games away from St. Louis.

Keegan Thompson will get the start for Chicago, and he has been very good this season. Thompson has a 5-0 record with an ERA of 1.58. One problem for Thompson so far is that he hasn't been able to go deep into games, which puts a lot of responsibility on the Chicago bullpen. The Cubs' bullpen has been average this season, but the Cardinals offense has been on fire as of late.

Led by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the St. Louis Cardinals offense ranks sixth in the MLB in team batting average. The Redbirds also rank in the top five in the MLB in terms of runs per game, so the offense hasn't had much trouble producing.

Matthew Liberatore will start his third career game for St. Louis, coming off five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Liberatore has shown he is capable of giving his team a chance to win when he is on the mound. We're going with the Cardinals to win this game tonight!

Bet #2: Minnesota Twins F5 -0.5 (+105) vs. the Detroit Tigers

"Ya love to see it." - @ Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are coming off back-to-back shutout losses to the Detroit Tigers. Today, they have the opportunity to put that behind them and head into the weekend on a high note. The Twins have quietly jumped out to a 30-22 record and lead the American League Central to this point.

The pitching matchup in this game is pretty decent, with veteran Chris Archer pitching for Minnesota and rookie Alex Faedo going for the Tigers. Faedo has been very consistent in his five starts, as he has allowed two earned runs or less in each of those starts. The major issues that Faedo has faced are out of his control. The Tigers have failed to give him run support in each of his starts, so he has had to be very effective to keep his team in games.

The Tigers offense ranks 28th in the MLB in team batting average, and that is something Chris Archer will look to take advantage of. Archer has pitched well against this lineup once already this season, and will look to continue that today. We're going with the Twins to lead after five innings!

