MLB Best Bets for Today: Toronto Blue Jays & Philadelphia Phillies | Thursday, June 16th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Blue Jays complete the sweep over the O's

MLB teams are wrapping up their midweek series tonight before starting up their weekend showdowns. There are many great games on tonight that can help sports bettors profit. We're going to focus on two of those games; let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (-120) vs. the Baltimore Orioles



The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of this four-game series. The Blue Jays have won two out of the first three games, including an emotional walk-off win last night. This season, the Blue Jays have a very good 20-11 record when playing at home in Canada. The Orioles have seen opposite success when they are on the road, holding a 12-22 record away from Camden Yards.

Kevin Gausman will get the start for Toronto, and although his 5-5 record is mediocre, he has been very good to this point. Gausman has been extremely consistent, allowing three or fewer earned runs in every start. This is a great matchup for Gausman, because the Orioles offense ranks 26th in the MLB in many important offensive categories.

Tyler Wells will get the start for the Orioles in today's game. Wells has been mediocre to this point, holding a 3-4 record with an ERA of 3.86. Led by George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Teoscar Hernandez, the Blue Jays offense has been on fire lately. They now rank second in the MLB in team batting average. They have a great matchup at home tonight, so we're going with the Blue Jays to win this one by 2+ runs! Let's go Jays!

Bet #2: Philadelphia Phillies Team Total over 5.5 (-110) vs. the Washington Nationals



The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most talented offenses in the MLB. Led by Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies rank inside the top 10 in the league. They have a great matchup today against Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Corbin has been noneffective this season, with a 3-8 record and an ERA of 6.65. Over his last five starts, he has given up at least three earned runs in each one. The Phillies' offense can take advantage of that and get over this line relatively early in the ball game.

Corbin has struggled mightily against lineups that, like the Phillies, rank in the top 10 in the league. Look for the Phillies sluggers to have success against Corbin early tonight. We're going to go with the Philadelphia Phillies to score 6+ runs in this game. Let's go Phillies!

