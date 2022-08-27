MLB Best Bets: Atlanta Braves & Chicago White Sox | Friday, August 26th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Look for two offenses to take advantage of good matchups

Tonight, MLB teams will kick off their weekend series. The playoffs are approaching, and many teams are looking to secure their spot in this year's playoffs. One very important thing to do when looking for bets at this point of the year is to look at a certain team's success against left-handed pitchers. There are two teams on tonight's slate that have a huge advantage against their opponents. If you want betting action on these games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's MLB action.

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves Team Total over 4.5 (-140) vs. the St. Louis Cardinals

"#NewProfilePic"- @Braves

Both the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals have put themselves in a great position to make this year's postseason. The Atlanta Braves trail the New York Mets by 2 games in the NL East, but hold a 10 game lead in the Wild Card race. The Cardinals are currently 6 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead. It's safe to say that these teams have a good shot at making the playoffs.

The Atlanta Braves offense ranks 10th in the MLB in numerous important categories, including: batting average, on-base percentage, and runs per game. Led by Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, and Matt Olson; Atlanta will look to do more damage tonight. It helps that they see huge increases in production when facing southpaws given the fact that St. Louis will send Jose Quintana to the hill.

Jose Quintana has been pretty consistent over his last 5 starts, but he hasn't faced a lineup as consistent as Atlanta's in quite some time. We're taking the Braves to score 4 or more runs tonight!

Bet #2: Chicago White Sox Team Total over 4.5 (-115) vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks

"Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guarenteed Rate Field:"- @whitesox

The Chicago White Sox have been a bit disappointing this season after showing signs of promise in last year's campaign. There's one thing they still do better than just about every team in the MLB; that's hitting against left-handed pitching. The White Sox are hitting .277 as a team against southpaws. They have a right-handed hitter heavy lineup, so this is always a good matchup for the Sox. They will face Arizona Diamondbacks starter Tommy Henry in tonight's game.

They will look to sluggers Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez, and Andrew Vaughn to help produce some key runs in the game. Although Chicago's offense has been in a bit of a slump, this is a great opportunity to get back on track against a young lefty. We're going with the White Sox to score 5 or more runs in this contest!

