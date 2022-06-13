MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners, & Minnesota Twins | Monday, June 13th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: The defending champs take care of business

MLB teams are looking forward to their new series that are starting tonight. There are plenty of games on tonight, and that leaves a lot of room for profit for sports bettors. At first glance, there are a lot of mismatches in tonight's games, and we will focus on a few of those. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of major league games.

Bet #1: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (-105) vs. the Washington Nationals

"11 more reasons to #VoteBraves!" - Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves will look to continue their recent success tonight against the Washington Nationals. The defending champion Braves have won 11 games in a row and don't seem to be slowing down. After a rough start to the season, the Braves have gotten hot and have seen both their pitching staff and offense improve drastically. As of today, the Braves pitching staff and the bullpen rank within the top 10 in the MLB. The offense sits in 12th position in the MLB. A good performance tonight could push them into the top 10.

Ian Anderson will get the start for Atlanta tonight, and he has struggled with consistency. Anderson looks to get back on track tonight against this Nationals lineup. Although the Nationals rank second in the MLB in batting average, they perform worse against right-handed pitching.

Offensively, the Atlanta Braves are led by Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley. The Braves' lineup ranks ninth in the MLB, scoring 4.61 runs per nine innings. The key to victory for the Braves is to find a way to score runs early and get into the Nationals bullpen, which is the fifth worst in the MLB. We're going with the Braves to win this game by 2+ runs. Let's go Braves!

Bet #2: Minnesota Twins/Seattle Mariners over 8.5 (-115)

"Can't stop watching this" - Minnesota Twins

The series between the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins is an interesting one. While the Mariners have been worse than expected, they have fallen victim to a tough schedule lately. The pitching matchup in this game between Chris Archer and Chris Flexen is one that favors the over.

The Mariners will start Chris Flexen, who has a 2-7 record with an ERA of 4.35 on the year. Flexen has given up multiple earned runs in five out of his last six starts and has struggled mightily against teams who rank in the top 10 in the league in major categories. A stat Flexen doesn't want to see is the Twins' offensive rankings. They rank ninth in batting average.

For the Twins, Chris Archer will get the ball. So far, Archer has a 1-2 record and a 3.65 ERA through 11 starts. Although he isn't factoring into many decisions, Archer has kept the Twins competitive in the games he pitches. Archer has been good of late, but he's due for some regression tonight. We're going with the two teams to combine for 9+ runs!

