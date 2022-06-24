MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Chicago White Sox & St. Louis Cardinals | Friday, June 24th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: White Sox bounce back after being shut out last night

MLB teams will begin their weekend series tonight, with many teams looking to rebound from poor performances last game. We will be focusing on two teams that came away with tough losses last night. These teams are due for a big bounceback. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Chicago White Sox F5 -0.5 (-110) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"Back at it tomorrow." - Chicago White Sox

Last night, the Chicago White Sox offense just didn't show up. The Baltimore Orioles shut out the defending American League Central champs in a great performance by their pitching staff. Tonight's game could turn out the opposite way. Despite a terrible start to the season, the Chicago offense now ranks fourth in the MLB in team average.

Michael Kopech will get the start for the White Sox tonight, and he has some of the best stuff in the league. The right-hander has a flaming fastball and a wipeout slider, which could prove difficult for the Baltimore bats. The Orioles offense ranks 26th in the MLB in many major offensive categories. The advantage clearly lies with the White Sox.

Led by Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, and Andrew Vaughn, Chicago will look to efficiently and effectively produce runs. Expect this offense to bounce back in a big way after their terrible performance last night. The key to victory for the White Sox is to get a quality start out of Michael Kopech. The offense should be able to do their job after a night off last night. We're going with the White Sox to lead after five innings of play!

Bet #2: St. Louis Cardinals Team Total over 4.5 (-125) vs. the Chicago Cubs

"NOOOOOOOT" - St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best offenses in the MLB. They have plenty of talent dispersed throughout the lineup and rank inside the top 10 in the league in many important categories. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will look to contribute in a big way.

The pitcher the Red Birds will be facing tonight is a familiar one. Kyle Hendricks will take the ball for the Chicago Cubs. Hendricks hasn't been very consistent this season, with a 2-5 record and an ERA of 5.43. He hasn't pitched against the Cardinals this season but has been a part of this rivalry for many years. Tonight, he will have his hands full trying to keep them off the scoreboard.

The key to victory for the Cardinals is to get into the bullpen early, as the Cubs have the fourth worst bullpen in the league.

