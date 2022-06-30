MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Milwaukee Brewers & Seattle Mariners | Thursday, June 30th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Brewers keep their winning ways alive

Many MLB teams are getting a day off today. However, there are still some opportunities for sports bettors to profit off of a small card. Two teams in particular have great value given the matchup they have. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-125) vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates

"Stopped by St. Pete for a quick sweep." - Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers come into this series with the Pittsburgh Pirates riding a nice wave of momentum. They have won four games in a row and have seen their offense make improvements during that stretch. After winning a series against the Toronto Blue Jays and then sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays, the Brew Crew will now shift their focus to their division rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Adrian Houser will get the ball for the Brewers, and he hasn't been very good over his last six starts. In five of those six, Houser surrendered three or more earned runs to his opponents. Tonight, he will be tasked with shutting down the Pittsburgh offense that ranks 28th in the MLB in terms of team batting average.

Offensively, the Brewers are led by Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and Christian Yelich. The three have been big contributors during their winning streak, and they will be relied on once again tonight. The Brewers offense ranks 23rd in the MLB in many important categories, but they have some confidence going into tonight's ball game.

We're going with the Brewers to take care of business against their division foes tonight. Let's go Brew Crew!

Bet #2: Seattle Mariners -1.5 (-105) vs. the Oakland Athletics

"Series won and had some fun."- Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have been a very mediocre ball club this season. Sitting at 36-41, they haven't shown the ability to play good baseball consistently. Tonight, they have an opportunity to play one of the league's worst teams. The Oakland Athletics have a 25-52 record this season, which puts them in last place in the American League.

Tonight, Logan Gilbert will get the start for Seattle. He has been one of their most effective pitchers to this point in the season. Gilbert has an 8-3 record this far with an ERA of 2.44 through 15 starts. He's coming up against an Oakland offense that ranks dead last in the MLB with a team average of .211.

The Athletics pitching staff also ranks in the bottom 10 in the league. This is a great matchup with amazing value for the Mariners. They will send rookie Adrian Martinez to the mound tonight to make his second career start. We're going with Seattle to win this game by 2+ runs tonight with their ace on the mound.

