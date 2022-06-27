MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Minnesota Twins & Toronto Blue Jays | Monday, June 27th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Pitching adavantage gives Minnesota an edge

Many MLB teams will begin a new series tonight. We are at the point of the season now where the best teams are beginning to separate themselves from the mediocre and bad clubs. We will focus on two teams that have playoff hopes for this year. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Minnesota Twins F5 ML (-120) vs. the Cleveland Guardians

"It's a beautiful day for high-fives and a series victory!" - Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins begin their series with the Cleveland Guardians riding a wave of momentum. They have won three of their last five ballgames and have benefitted from great starting pitching. Tonight, they will send Sonny Gray to the mound. Gray has been very consistent this season, holding his opponents to three runs or fewer in all of his nine starts.

The Guardians will start Triston McKenzie, who was hit hard by this Twins' lineup just five days ago. McKenzie gave up six runs in just over four innings of work and picked up the no-decision. Minnesota will look to Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Luis Arraez to contribute to the run production department tonight.

The two teams are statisically very similar at this point in the season. They both rank in the top 10 in MLB team batting average, and they both rank inside the top 11 of the pitching staff's ERA. Given that the teams are so similar, we're going to go with the team with the better pitcher in this matchup. We're going with the Twins to lead after five innings of play!

Bet #2: Toronto Blue Jays F5 Team Total over 2.5 (-120) vs. the Boston Red Sox

"Bo knows this one isn't over" - Toronto Blue Jays

"Bo knows this one isn't over" - Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin their series with the Boston Red Sox after losing their last two games. The Red Sox, on the other hand, have won seven games in a row.

Although Boston seems to have everything going their way, they will be giving Connor Seabold his second career start against one of the most talented offenses in the MLB. Seabold has been pretty good in the minor leagues this season, and now has the responsibility of keeping Toronto in check.

The Blue Jays offense is led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer. Each has produced a number of key runs for the Blue Jays this season. As a team, the Toronto offense ranks fourth in the MLB in many important categories. They have a great matchup against a young, inexperienced pitcher in this game.

We're going with the Blue Jays to score 3+ runs through the first five innings tonight. Let's go Jays!

