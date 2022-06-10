MLB Best Bets for Tonight: New York Yankees & Baltimore Orioles | Friday, June 10th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Yankees take care of business in the Bronx

MLB teams will continue their series tonight as they look forward to their weekend games. There are many very good pitching matchups included in tonight's games, so that means there are plenty of opportunities for sports bettors to profit. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: New York Yankees -1.5 (-120) vs. the Chicago Cubs

"Our guys." - New York Yankees

The New York Yankees are the first team in the MLB to reach 40 wins. With a record of 41-16, the Yankees are winning a super impressive 72% of their games so far. The Yankees have been great at home, bolstering a 23-7 record in the Bronx. The Chicago Cubs, on the other hand, have been very mediocre on the road with a 12-13 record away from Wrigley Field.

Luis Severino will get the start for New York tonight. The whole pitching staff has been very effective this season. The Yankees have the best team ERA in the MLB and rank third in the bullpen ERA. Severino has a 4-1 record with an ERA of 2.95 so far this season. The New York pitching staff will look to continue their dominance.

The Yankees offense, led by Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and D.J. LeMahieu, have an outstanding matchup with Cubs' starter Wade Miley tonight. Miley has made three starts this season, allowing three earned runs in two out of those three. He is making his return from the injury list after dealing with a shoulder injury. We're going to trust the best team in the MLB to cover the run line tonight. Let's go Yanks!

Bet #2: Baltimore Orioles F5 ML (-115) vs. the Kansas City Royals

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles Mountcastle evens it up Mountcastle evens it up 👏 https://t.co/2wZIAf9pEF

"Mountcastle evens it up" - Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles lost their first game of the series to the Kansas CIty Royals last night. Both these teams have struggled to win ball games consistently this season. They will lock horns tonight, and somebody has to come out victorious.

The advantage in starting pitching tonight goes to the Orioles. Bruce Zimmermann will take to the mound looking to bounce back from some difficult starts over the last two weeks. Zimmermann's last four starts have been rough, but he has had the misfortune of facing three of the top 10 offenses in the MLB. In those four starts, he faced the Yankees twice, the Guardians, and the Red Sox. One of his last quality starts came against this Royals team about a month ago where he held them to two runs in six innings of work.

The Royals will send Jonathan Heasley tonight, and he has been consistent this season. In five starts, Heasley has given up three earned runs in four of those. Heasley has struggled with command, as he has 18 walks compared to 15 strikeouts this season. The pitching advantage sides with the Orioles, so we're going with the Orioles to lead after five innings.

