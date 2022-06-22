MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Philadelphia Phillies & San Francisco Giants | Wednesday, June 22nd

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: The Phillies have value with Wheeler on the mound

As the MLB season continues, teams will look to separate themselves from their competition. The New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Houston Astros have shown that they're already beginning to separate themselves in a positive direction. Other teams, like the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, and Pittsburgh Pirates are separating themselves as well, just not in a good way.

Tonight, we're focusing on two playoff hopeful teams that are looking to make a statement. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Philadelphia Phillies F5 -0.5 (-105) vs. the Texas Rangers

All the stats you need to know from our series win over the Nationals Took 4 out of 5 in Washington!All the stats you need to know from our series win over the Nationals Took 4 out of 5 in Washington!All the stats you need to know from our series win over the Nationals ⬇️

"Took 4 out of 5 in Washington!" - Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies will try to rebound from their shutout loss to the Texas Rangers last night. This is a great spot for them to bounce back with Zach Wheeler on the mound. So far this season, Wheeler has a 6-3 record with an ERA of 2.69. He also has a great strikeout-to-walk ratio of 7.2 to 1. Both the bullpen and the staff have been average in terms of their rankings in important categories.

Offensively, the Phillies are led by Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber. Philadelphia's .248 team batting average ranks 11th in the MLB. In terms of runs per game, the Phillies rank fourth in the MLB, scoring 4.88 runs per game.

The Rangers will start Jon Gray, who has been a bit inconsistent this season. When Gray is on his game, he pitches very well and into the deeper parts of the game. When Gray struggles, he usually gives up a good amount of runs and fails to make it into the later stages of the game.

The Rangers have a 15-18 record at home so far, and the Phillies have a 17-16 record on the road. Given these statistics, we're going with the Phillies to lead after five innings of play!

Bet #2: San Francisco Giants F5 ML (+112) vs. the Atlanta Braves

SFGiants @SFGiants Everything is just peachy Everything is just peachy 🍑 https://t.co/xnAaQFKrdL

"Everything is just peachy" - SFGiants

This matchup provides us with a tale of two pitchers. On one side, the San Francisco Giants will start Carlos Rodon. Rodon has been very good this season, with a 6-2 record to go with an ERA of 2.84. Over his last four starts, Rodon has been very effective and has given up only three earned runs in those starts.

Charlie Morton will start for the Atlanta Braves, and he has been very inconsistent. Despite seven scoreless innings in his last start, Morton has an ERA of 5.08 this season, which is not very good. He's found it difficult to keep opposing offenses off of the scoreboard with consistency. The Giants perform much better against right-handed pitching, so they're in a great spot tonight.

We're going with the San Francisco Giants to lead after five innings of play. Let's go Giants!

