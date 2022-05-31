MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Boston Red Sox & New York Mets | Tuesday, May 31st

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Red Sox bounce back against the Reds

As the MLB season continues, there are many teams that stick out as profitable. There are a few teams with glaring weaknesses that we sports bettors look to take advantage of. Tonight, we will target the opponents of two teams that haven't played very well this season. Let's get into the bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for Tuesday's MLB slate.

Bet #1: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+140) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

"A chill Sunday at home" - @ Red Sox

The value of this bet is way too good to pass up. The Boston Red Sox were just shut out by the Baltimore Orioles last night, but the offense has been hot other than that. J.D. Martinez, Rafeal Devers, and Trevor Story have all made very noticeable contributions to the offense over the last few weeks. The Red Sox offense has a great matchup tonight considering the Reds rank last in the MLB in team ERA.

The Cincinnati Reds will send right-hander Luis Castillo to the mound in the game. He has given up at least two earned runs in each of his four starts, which adds up to his 4.35 ERA thus far. The Reds bullpen also gives this bet some very good trends, as they rank 28th in the MLB in ERA. Basically, the Reds pitching has held them down all season long.

The Red Sox will start Michael Wacha, and he has been very effective this season. Wacha has a 3-0 record and a 2.83 ERA to start the year. Wacha has only given up more than two earned runs in one start, and this offense isn't nearly as good as the White Sox lineup that hit him pretty hard. To have a chance in this game, the Reds are going to have to get into the Red Sox bullpen early. If Wacha is able to put together a quality start, then the Red Sox offense may prove too powerful for the Reds to handle. After a rough loss last night, the Red Sox are due for a solid game. We're going with the Red Sox to win this game by 2+ runs.

Bet #2: New York Mets Team Total over 5.5 Runs (+110)

New York Mets @Mets last night.



RETWEET this post for a chance to win a pair Mets Tickets and a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, both courtesy of @dunkinkdonuts! No Pur Nec. 18+. Legal res of participating state/county. End 8/31. RULES The bats were onlast night.RETWEET this post for a chance to win a pair Mets Tickets and a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, both courtesy of @dunkinkdonuts! No Pur Nec. 18+. Legal res of participating state/county. End 8/31. RULES atmlb.com/3MT3BeW The bats were on 🔥 last night. RETWEET this post for a chance to win a pair Mets Tickets and a Dunkin’ Donuts gift card, both courtesy of @dunkinkdonuts! No Pur Nec. 18+. Legal res of participating state/county. End 8/31. RULES atmlb.com/3MT3BeW https://t.co/13xCuMcjpG

"The bats were on (fire) last night!" - @ New York Mets

Tonight, the Washington Nationals travel to Queens to take on the New York Mets. The Mets offense has performed very well as they rank second in the MLB in runs per game (5.12). They have a great matchup tonight against left-hander Patrick Corbin, who has an ERA of 6.30. Corbin has faced this lineup twice already, and has seen the most success against the Mets. However, the familiarity with Corbin is an advantage for the New York offense.

Led by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, the New York Mets are in a prime position to put up some offensive fireworks at home. The weather is going to be nice, and they're facing a familiar pitcher who is prone to giving up extra-base hits. We're going with the Mets to put up 6+ runs tonight. Let's go Mets!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far