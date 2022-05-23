MLB NRFI Best Picks Today: May 23, 2022 | MLB Regular Season 2022

The No Run First Inning (NRFI) is one of the best bets baseball has to offer. As the name would suggest, it's a simple bet, but the statistical implications are deeper than some may realize.

The bet can go either way: no run first inning, or yes, run in the first inning. It's simply a wager on if a run will be scored in the first inning of a baseball game. While it may seem like a quick bet, like the first basket in a baseball game, the statistics of this bet go much deeper than simple chance. More runs are scored in the first inning of a baseball game than any other inning. That is an essential fact to keep in mind when making NRFI bets.

Best NRFIs of the Day

Oakland Atheltics @ Seattle Mariners NRFI (-132)

Zach Logue and Marco Gonzales face off in Seattle in a division rivalry. Both hurlers are off to a terrific start this season. Logue has a 2.04 ERA and Gonzales is sporting a 3.08 ERA. Logue has allowed a run in the first inning in just one of his starts. Gonzales got off to a rough start this season, but he has been solid of late. This game has the best chance of allowing zero runs in the first inning.

Ryan Divish @RyanDivish Marco Gonzales: "I'm not sexy. But I'm still here and I'm still getting dudes out. So I don't know what to tell you. If you don't you don't think I can pitch this level, then I love it because I'm gonna keep proving you wrong. I've done it my entire career.” Marco Gonzales: "I'm not sexy. But I'm still here and I'm still getting dudes out. So I don't know what to tell you. If you don't you don't think I can pitch this level, then I love it because I'm gonna keep proving you wrong. I've done it my entire career.”

"Marco Gonzales: 'I'm not sexy. But I'm still here and I'm still getting dudes out...'" - @ Ryan Divish

Colorado Rockies @ Pittsburgh Pirates (-110)

J.T. Brubaker and Chad Kuhl are dueling tomorrow, and this NRFI may surprise some bettors. Neither pitcher has been spectacular this season, and while both may give up five runs tomorrow, no runs will come in the first inning. The Rockies bats always struggle when coming down from their mountaintop in Colorado, so they are of little threat to Brubaker. Chad Kuhl is no stud, but he has only given up a run in the first inning in one of his seven starts.

Best YRFI's of the Day

A litany of poor starters are going at it today, and plenty of runs will be scored in the first inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Washington Nationals (-128)

Tyler Anderson is starting for the Dodgers, and Joan Adon is pitching for the Nationals. Both are off to a lackluster start this year. Anderson has surrendered a run in the first inning of his last three starts, and Adon has given up a run in the first in half of his starts. So this is a simple bet to follow through with.

🇲🇽 DoyerDogg 🇵🇷 @DoyerDogg . Dude with control problems facing a Dodgers team that doesn't chase and takes their walks... Tomorrow's Nats SP Joan Adon. Dude with control problems facing a Dodgers team that doesn't chase and takes their walks... Tomorrow's Nats SP Joan Adon 😬. Dude with control problems facing a Dodgers team that doesn't chase and takes their walks... https://t.co/oQ8qS21hwL

"Dude with control problems facing a Dodgers team that doesn't chase and takes their walks..." - @ DoyerDogg

Detroit Tigers @ Minnesota Twins (-108)

Chris Archer is facing Beau Brieske tomorrow, and neither is carrying an ERA worth bragging about. Brieske has allowed a run in the first in four of his five appearances. Archer has allowed a run in the first just once, but with his ERA, that is a trend that can't continue.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt