New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Thursday, June 16th

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Preview: The Mets take care of business against Milwaukee

The New York Mets have started the season on a strong note, with a 41-23 record. The Milwaukee Brewers have been pretty good as well, with a record of 35-29. The Mets have a home record of 20-9 and rank third in the MLB, while scoring 5.10 runs per nine innings. This is one of the better matchups on tonight's slate, so enjoy it. If you want betting action on the game, you've come to the right place. Let's get into the preview!

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

New York Mets Preview:

"#LGM" - New York Mets

The New York Mets have been one of the most consistent teams in the MLB on both sides of the ball. The offense ranks first in the MLB in many important categories, and the pitching staff has been very solid as well. With this series tied at one game apiece, the Mets will look to take the rubber match.

Tylor Megill will get the start for the Mets, and he has been pretty good this season. Despite a bad start against the Washington Nationals about a month ago, Megill has been effective. He has a 4-2 record, with an ERA of 4.50. The high ERA can be attributed to the poor start against the Nationals. The high ERA and 4-2 record means that the Mets are giving him great run support when he's on the mound.

Led by Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, the offense will look to produce runs efficiently tonight. The New York Mets have performed better at home than on the road this year, which is a great trend for this game. The key to victory for the Mets is to get a quality start out of Tylor Megill and have their sluggers drive in runs.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview:

"History made! Craig has 564 wins and counting." - Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have ridden the coattails of their pitching staff to a very good start to the season. Although the offense hasn't been great, they have been opportunistic. The Milwaukee Brewers offense ranks 25th in the MLB in team averages, and has a run differential of +9 on the season. This shows that their pitching has really led the way for them.

Tonight, the Brewers will send Aaron Ashby to the mound. Ashby has faced two very good offenses in his last two starts. He now faces the top offense in the MLB. In those starts, Ashby allowed 10 runs over eight innings pitched, including 20 hits given up. This is a tough matchup for somebody who is struggling like Ashby is. The key to victory for the Milwaukee Brewers is to produce runs off of Megil and get into the New York bullpen early.

Pick/Prediction: New York Mets F5 ML (-125)

Considering the Mets have both the pitching and offensive advantage in this game, this value sticks out. The Mets have been very consistent this season, and the Brewers aren't consistent on offense. We're going with the Mets to lead this game after five innings of play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far