“WAY TO RESPOND PETE!!!” - NBA star Donovan Mitchell proves to be a New York Mets fan as he cheers on Pete Alonso’s huge night

Donovan Mitchell is a Utah Jazz guard by winter and a New York Mets fan by summer. Since April, the NBA star has been tweeting almost daily about the Mets. He once called Pete Alonso "POLAR PETE," and he frequently uses the hashtag #LGM, an abbreviation for the team's cheer, "Let's Go Mets."

"POLAR PETE" - @Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell isn't your average fan; he's a diehard. The 25-year-old hails from Elmsford, New York, which is only an hour's drive away from Citi Field. Mitchell doesn't refer to the Mets simply by their name. He's more personal than that. He calls them "the Boys."

"Time to see the boys tonight @Mets" - @Donovan Mitchell

Of course, Mitchell couldn't miss last night's big game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His team came out on top 9-4 for their first win in the four-game series. Mitchell was quite active on Twitter during the game.

Story continues below ad

NBA star Donovan Mitchell proves to be a New York Mets fan as he cheers on Pete Alonso’s huge night

Donovan Mitchell cheered on New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso last night after he hit two home runs

Going into the top of the third inning during last night's game, the Los Angeles Dodgers were up 4-1 on the New York Mets. The Mets drew a couple of walks, and then Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor brought home two runs. With Marte on third base, Pete Alonso stepped up to the plate and cranked a two-run shot. It put the Mets ahead 5-4. Nobody was happier than Donovan Mitchell.

Story continues below ad

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell WAY TO RESPOND PETE!!! WAY TO RESPOND PETE!!!

"WAY TO RESPOND PETE!!!" - @Donovan Mitchell

He got the Mets' Twitter fanbase hyped up with an all-caps comment about Pete Alonso. An hour later, Alonso homered again in the seventh inning. This time, it was a three-run shot, and it extended the Mets' lead to five runs. It ran up the score to 9-4, which stood as the final. Once Mitchell saw Alonso's second home run, he knew the game was in the books.

Story continues below ad

MLB @MLB In 11 career games at Dodger Stadium, Pete Alonso has 7 home runs. In 11 career games at Dodger Stadium, Pete Alonso has 7 home runs. 💪 https://t.co/NW1saT6mJh

"In 11 career games at Dodger Stadium, Pete Alonso has 7 home runs." - @MLB

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell #LFGM I’ve seen enough! I can go to sleep I’ve seen enough! I can go to sleep😂😂 #LFGM

Story continues below ad

"I’ve seen enough! I can go to sleep" - @Donovan Mitchell

The Mets will try to even the series this afternoon when they square off against the Dodgers at 4:10 p.m. EDT. After that, the team will head to San Diego for a three-game set against the Padres.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far