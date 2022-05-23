NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Jimmy Butler & Marcus Smart | Monday, May 23rd

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Butler and Smart stuff the stat sheet

Player prop bets have some solid value in tonight's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Tied up at two games apiece, the Boston Celtics will look to take advantage of the home court and beat the Miami Heat.

This has been one of the most entertaining series to watch thus far because these teams are so evenly matched. If you want some action while watching the game, then you’ve come to the right place!

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for tonight's Eastern Conference finals game.

Player Prop #1: Jimmy Butler over 36.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-120)

props.cash @propsdotcash Jimmy Butler's Pts + Reb + Ast during the playoffs. An interesting line for tonight's game. Jimmy Butler's Pts + Reb + Ast during the playoffs. An interesting line for tonight's game. https://t.co/pZzsWancKP

"Jimmy Butler's Pts+Rebs+Ast during the playoffs."- @propsdotcash

Throughout this year's NBA playoffs, Jimmy Butler has been one of the most efficient players. Butler has gone over this line of 36.5 points, rebounds, and assists in 10 out of 13 playoff games thus far. He is averaging 28.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game during that stretch.

Miami received some injury news this morning when they found out Tyler Herro would be unable to play tonight. Herro's injury will lead to more usage and volume for players like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry because of Herro's ball handling responsibilities.

Tyler Herro has taken about 13 shots per game during the playoffs and now those shots will have to be dispersed accordingly. The main candidate to get a lot of these shots will be none other than Jimmy Butler.

Look for Jimmy Buckets to continue his dominance tonight!

Player Prop #2: Marcus Smart over 25.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-115)

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports You can’t keep Marcus Smart outta this game if you TRIED to.



Guts. You can’t keep Marcus Smart outta this game if you TRIED to.Guts. https://t.co/9WzSbacev5

"You can't keep Marcus Smart outta this game if you TRIED to. Guts"- @barstoolsports

Marcus Smart has gone over the line in four straight games; averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game in those contests.

The trend sports bettors love to see here is the amount of minutes Smart is playing. The Defensive Player of the Year has logged 35+ minutes in all but two of Boston's playoff games thus far.

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown getting a lot of attention from Miami's defense, Smart has a lot of opportunities for favorable matchups with Kyle Lowry. Shot attempts have sky rocketed for Smart in this series with the Heat because Miami does not want Brown or Tatum to be the reason they lose this series.

If Marcus Smart carries Boston to victories, then Miami will tip their cap. Although Smart did spend some time in the locker room last game with an injury, he played very well upon returning to the floor.

We're going with Marcus Smart to get over his points, rebounds, and assist line!

Edited by Adam Dickson