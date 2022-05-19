NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Tyler Herro & Bam Adebayo | Thursday, May 19th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are the targets

There is great value on player prop bets for tonight's Game 2 between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. After Game 1, it was apparent that both of these teams were focused on slowing down the pace and playing quality defense.

Boston will get Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart back in the lineup tonight, which should provide a much-needed boost to its defensive efforts.

One of the targets for tonight's bet has his prop line set way lower than it should, given the circumstances. The other player has the opposite trend. His line looks to be a bit too high. Enjoy the game!

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets from Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Player Prop #1: Tyler Herro over 2.5 Assists (-140)

NBA @NBA #KiaSixth



15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST 15 points off the bench in the first half for Tyler Herro #HEATCulture 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST 15 points off the bench in the first half for Tyler Herro #HEATCulture #KiaSixth🏀 15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST https://t.co/AIB1zYe6XF

"15 points off the bench in the first half for Tyler Herro"- @NBA

This is a line that makes you scratch your head a little. It's hard to really understand why sports books have this so low. Tyler Herro has gone over this line of 2.5 assists in 19 out of 22 games that Kyle Lowry hasn't played.

Lowry is out once again tonight, so this is a great line for Herro since he should see some extra minutes. In the last game, Herro had 10 potential assist chances versus this Celtics defense that turned into three assists.

If he continues to pass the ball as effectively as he has, his teammates should be capable of knocking down open shots.

During the Heat's 12-game playoff run, Herro has averaged 2.91 assists per game. Herro has seen increases in usage throughout the playoffs and, without Lowry, should have no issues getting over 2.5 assists.

Player Prop #2: Bam Adebayo Under 27.5 Points, Rebounds, and Assists (-125)

"add it to the collection."- @MiamiHEAT

In the last three playoff games, Bam Adebayo has gone well under this line. He hasn't taken more than seven shots in any of those games. Although he is shooting efficiently, that volume just isn't enough to surpass a line this high.

The Miami Heat have relied on Jimmy Butler to lead the way in all aspects of the game, and he has done exactly that. Butler has been running the show for the Heat and has the ball in his hands for the majority of offensive possessions.

Robert Williams was also a factor in Adebayo's struggles in Game 1. The Boston center plays extremely physically and loves to make his matchup's life miserable in the paint.

Considering that Adebayo's job hasn't been to score recently, we're going with him to go under his points, rebounds and assists player prop line.

Edited by Adam Dickson