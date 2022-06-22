New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, June 21st

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Preview: Can Cortes continue his dominance?

The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet in the second game of their series tonight. The Yankees won last night's game 4-2, and picked up their 50th win of the season already. The Rays have battled injuries throughout the season and sit at 36-31 on the year. Tonight's matchup provides great value for one side to lead after five innings. Let's get into the preview.

New York Yankees Preview:

Without a doubt, the New York Yankees have been the best team in the MLB this season. Behind an extremely effective pitching staff and an opportunistic offense, the Yankees have built up a massive lead over the rest of the American League. The pitching staff ranks first in the MLB with a very impressive ERA of 2.84.

Nestor Cortes will start for the Yankees tonight, and he's been one of the best pitchers in the league so far. With a 6-2 record and an ERA of 1.94, Cortes has played a key role in the Yankees' hot start. Offensively, the Yankees have been led by Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo. Judge is running away with the American League MVP as he continues to produce for the Bronx Bombers.

The key to victory for the Yankees is to continue to pitch well and take advantage of good offensive situations.

Tampa Bay Rays Preview:

Although injuries have plagued this team, the Rays have kept their heads above water. The Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff has led the way for them, ranking fourth in the league with a team ERA of 3.15. Offensively, they haven't been great as they rank 25th in the MLB in many important categories.

Tonight, the Rays will use what baseball coaches call a staff day. This means that they will have multiple pitchers throw 1-2 innings apiece. This could make it hard for the Yankees to find a rhythm.

Jalen Beeks will be the opener for the Rays, and he has been primarily a bullpen pitcher. Don't expect him to pitch more than three innings. Beeks has been effective so far, especially in his 4.1 innings against the Yankees.

The key to victory for the Rays is to keep this game low-scoring. The Tampa Bay offense hasn't been playing well lately and hasn't shown the ability to consistently put up runs.

Pick/Prediction: Yankees F5 -0.5 (-115)

The Yankees have the advantage on both sides of the ball. The value is amazing for them to lead after five innings. Let's ride with the Yankees on the road!

