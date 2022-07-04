Create
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI, and Predictions July 4, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Pete Alonso is first on the Mets and second in the NL with 22 home runs.
Jc Zargo
ANALYST
Modified Jul 04, 2022 10:58 PM IST

The New York Mets start a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Great American Ball Park.

The Mets are coming off an interleague series where they took two of three from the Texas Rangers. That series win allowed them to put another half-game between them and the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

The Reds' woes continued as they just finished a losing series against the Braves.

TONIGHT! Walker, Marte, and the #Mets take on Greene, Drury, and the #Reds at 6:40 PM @ Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati! Watch on @SNYtv! #LGM https://t.co/0fPdwHiXcY
"TONIGHT! Walker, Marte, and the #Mets take on Greene, Drury, and the #Reds at 6:40 PM" - GENY Mets Report

While New York's rotation continues to crumble, Taijuan remains strong for the Metropolitans. He has a 2.72 ERA to go along with his 6-2 record. His hit and strikeout totals are extremely sporadic, so bettors should stay clear. The one thing he can be counted on for is a win.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets@ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Monday, July 4, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

The Beautiful Great American Ball Park sits just off the Ohio River in Cincinnati.
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

SpreadMoneylineOver/UnderRun in the 1st?
Mets-1.5 (-113)-172Over 9.5 (-110)Yes (-122)
Reds+1.5 (-106)+144Under 9.5 (-110)No (-104)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

After a streak of three multi-hit games, Francisco Lindor has gone cold for the Mets. Playing the team with the worst ERA in baseball, he should use this opportunity to heat back up. Bettors should expect a big series from Lindor.

Lindor to Record an RBI (+105)

Francisco Lindor struck out then gave Pete Alonso some advice. Pete homered https://t.co/U9svY2dtox
"Francisco Lindor struck out then gave Pete Alonso some advice." - Jomboy Media

While Walker is a stud, Greene has been less than exemplary for the Reds. He's making his 16th start tonight with an ERA pushing six. Looking at the matchup today, Mets hitters are sure to be licking their chops. Bettors can expect runs early and often in this one.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-122)

Also Read Article Continues below

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction

After a miserable series with the Braves, things are not going to get much better for the Reds. New York can feel Atlanta breathing down their neck, so they need to pick up the easy wins when they're available. Unfortunately, this will be another blood bath for the Cincinnati ball club.

Mets -2.5 (+134) & Over 9.5 Runs (-110)

