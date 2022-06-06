New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, June 6th

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Preview: Back the road Mets in this one

Tonight, the New York Mets will hit the road to take on the San Diego Padres in a three-game series. Both of these teams have seen some success at this point in the season, so this is going to be a fun series to watch! If you want some betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

New York Mets Preview:

"Good morning, #Mets fans"- @ Mets

The Mets just split a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Mets have jumped out to a 37-19 record this season, which is the second best mark in the league. The Mets have played great on both sides of the ball. The offense ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in runs per game.

The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco to the mound tonight, and he has been very effective. Carrasco has a 6-1 record so far this season with an ERA of 3.63. His record is among the best in the MLB, but his ERA is very average. This is an indication that whenever he pitches, the Mets offense does a good job of giving him solid run support.

Led by Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, the New York Mets offense has been one of the most productive in the MLB. Pete Alonso already has 54 runs-batted in, which leads the major leagues. The key to victory for the Mets is to play the same game they have been playing all year, because it has worked very well for them.

San Diego Padres Preview:

"Series win-sconsin"- @ San Diego Padres

After Fernando Tatis Jr. broke his wrist, many people were thinking the San Diego Padres would have a rough start to the season. However, the Padres have quietly played very good baseball and are only two games behind the Dodgers in the National League West. The San Diego Padres have been led by their pitching staff this season. They rank inside the top 10 in the MLB in team ERA, so they do match up pretty well against the Mets offense.

Blake Snell will get the start for the Padres, and he has had a rough start to his year. Snell returned in mid-May after missing the start of the season. Through three starts, he has a 0-2 record with an ERA over 4.00. Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth have been constant contributors to the San Diego offense. To win this game, they will need some of their role players to step up and make a difference.

Pick/Prediction: New York Mets ML (+100)

The Mets have a 18-11 record on the road this season. The value is far too good here to pass up on it. The Mets offense is very good and their pitching has been solid as well. Considering Blake Snell has struggled to be efficient so far, we're going to go with the best offense in the MLB to score some runs off of him.

