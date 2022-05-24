New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 24, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants play their second of three games tonight at Oracle Park.

Last night, the Mets dropped a hammer on the Giants, slaughtering them 13-3. In the second inning, the Giants took an early two-run lead, but the Mets answered right back with five in the third. The Mets finished the game with 13 runs on 18 hits with no errors.

"Bye Bye Bay-seball" - @ Mets

The Giants should have an easier time limiting the Mets' runs with Logan Webb on the mound. Webb enters today's game with a 5-1 record and 3.54 ERA. However, the Giants will struggle to score runs with Chris Bassitt starting for New York. Bassitt will enter play with a 4-2 record and a 2.77 ERA. These two studs will make for a great pitcher's duel.

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 24, 9:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets +106 Over 7.5 (-104) Yes (+112) Giants -124 Under 7.5 (-118) No (-138)

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Best Picks

Chris Bassitt has been incredible for the Mets, but he hasn't gotten the love he deserves as he is in a rotation with Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and Taylor Megill. However, Bassitt is currently New York's number one starter, since all three of those starters are injured. Onto the money. Of Bassitt's eight starts, he struck out six or more batters in six starts. His strikeout line today is 4 1/2, making for an easy bet.

Chris Bassitt Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-134)

"Chris Bassitt puts it all into perspective" - @ SNY Mets

Not enough can be said about the pitching talent on both of these teams. With the two guys going at it today, NRFI is an excellent bet. The Giants and the Mets have incredible offenses too, but as was displayed yesterday, it can take them an inning or two to get going.

No Runs to Be Scored in the First Inning (-138)

New York Mets vs. San Francisco Prediction

Going into this series, bettors would have thought these would be low-scoring games, but yesterday proved to be anything but that. So while the over/under may be unpredictable, Bassitt has been highly predictable this season. It's always smart to bet on a Bassitt win.

Mets (+106)

