New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 1st | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets will play host to the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The Mets are now 47-29 after losing a miniseries to the Astros. The Rangers come into town from Kansas City after taking two of three there to improve to 36-38 on the year.

The Mets will tab Chris Bassitt on Friday, who has a 6-5 record, a 4.01 ERA, and 1.15 WHIP over 15 starts. The righty has had a handful of poor outings, but in his last three appearances, he's pitched to a 2.53 ERA.

Bassitt, being a former member of the Athletics, has plenty of experience against the Rangers. He dominated them last year over four starts. In those starts, he had a 0.96 ERA and struck out 22 in 28 innings.

Texas has added some pieces to their lineup since last year, but they still rank just 18th in runs per nine. Look for Bassitt to have another solid start in the opener.

"Solid work from Chris Bassitt" - SNY Mets

The visiting Rangers will go with Glen Otto, who currently has a 4-3 record and 5.31 ERA. After a promising start to the year, the righty has struggled in several starts, ballooning his ERA. Last time out, he surrendered six runs and was forced to exit after two frames. The Mets lineup he's up against ranks fourth in runs per nine and average, so Otto will have to be on his A game Friday night.

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Friday, July 1, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, NY

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +165 +1.5 (-115) Over 9 (-105) New York Mets -200 -1.5 (-105) Under 9 (-115)

In all four of Bassitt's starts versus the Rangers last year, the total went under. The under has also hit in six of Texas' previous seven when they scored two or fewer runs the game before.

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Chris Bassitt has recorded 19 outs in each of his last three starts, and he went seven innings in all four 2021 outings against Texas. Look for the Mets' righty, who routinely throws over 100 pitches, to record at least one out in the seventh.

Pick: Chris Bassitt Over 18.5 Outs Recorded (+140)

New York Mets vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Mets are on a three-game slide at the moment, and their bats have gone a bit cold recently. However, with Bassitt's track record against the Rangers and Otto's inexperience, look for the home side to get back on track.

Prediction: New York Mets -1.5 (-105) & Under 8.5 Runs (+100)

