New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 20, 2022 | 2022 NHL Playoffs

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes are set to play Game 2 of their second-round matchup at PNC Arena tonight.

Game 1 was an overtime thriller in Raleigh. Both teams were coming off series with a tremendous amount of goals, but only three were scored in Game 1.

In the first period, an error by Carolina let Alexis Lafreniere slide down the ice and set up Filip Chytil perfectly for New York's first and only goal of the game. Antti Raanta would make some incredible saves to keep the Rangers from finding the net again in the game.

Carolina had no shortage of opportunities to score in this game, but they waited until there were less than three minutes left in the game to get one past the goalie. Face of the franchise Sebastian Aho laid down a beautiful move to put the puck past Igor Shesterekin. It was an absolutely devasting blow for New York that led to overtime.

The Hurricanes didn't waste any time in overtime. Just three minutes into extra time, Ian Cole netted a nasty wrister from just beyond the circle to give Carolina a 2-1 victory.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Match Details

Fixture: New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes

Time & Date: Friday, May 20, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Rangers +1.5 (-182) +142 Over 5.5 (-105) Hurricanes -1.5 (+150) -172 Uner 5.5 (-115)

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Best Bets

Tony DeAngelo, Jaccob Slavin, and Teuvo Teravainen are all tied with eight playoff points. Teravaninen was the only one of the three to land a point in Game 1. Playing against his former team, DeAngelo will be looking to make an impact. He's tonight's player to watch.

Tony DeAngelo Over .5 Assists (+126)

Every game in this series may be as close as Game 1, but they will not be as low-scoring. Both teams have great goalies, but their offenses are even better. So expect these teams to make a jump early.

A Goal to be Scored in the First Ten Minutes (-110)

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes Prediction

The Rangers can't be upset with how they played in Game 1 as they were less than three minutes from a victory, especially considering what a difficult place PNC Arena is to play in for visiting teams. Even if New York returns home down 0-2 in the series, another close game will give them the confidence to take Games 3 & 4 at The Garden.

Hurricanese -1.5 (+150) & Over 5.5 Total Goals (-105)

