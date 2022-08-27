Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Baltimore Orioles will be taking on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the three-game series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas at 7:10 pm EDT on Saturday night, August 27. Here are the best odds, picks, and predictions for the game tonight.

The Orioles are coming off a strong start against the Astros. The rookie pitcher for the Orioles, Kyle Bradish, shut out the Astros to hand the Orioles a 2-0 win in Game 1. The third phase of the season brings on a do-or-die situation for the Orioles (66-59). They are sitting in the fourth spot in the AL East. The race for the wildcard spot in the AL is heating up. There are five teams fighting for the possible four spots.

The Houston Astros will start Jose Urquidy at the mound against the Orioles. Urquidy boasts a 12-4 (W-L) record in 23 starts with an ERA of 3.63. He has registered 104 K's in the process.

Although he has been giving an average of five hits for every 6.2 IP in the last five games, he makes sure that things get done on the mound for the Astros. His home record is pretty impressive with 5-2 (W-L). He has good control over his sliders and breaking balls, which might come in handy tonight.

The Orioles will start Dean Kremer on the mound. He will be looking to follow in the footsteps of rookie pitcher Kyle Bradish, who managed to shut out the Astros in Game 1.

He has an ERA of 3.45 with 59 K's and a 5-4 (W-L). He has been fairly decent on the road and is climbing the ranks pretty well for the Orioles bullpen. The Orioles' righty had an impressive start against the Red Sox the last time around. He gave up one run off five hits in a 5.1 IP win.

Match Details: Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds:

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +150 +1.5 (-140) Over 8.5 (+100) Houston Astros -175 -1.5 (+120) Under 8.5 (-120)

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

The Astros have an impressive record of 42-19 at home. They will look to tire out the visitors' bullpen with their hard-hitting batting lineup. They possess one of the best offenses in the major leagues this season, with newly acquired Oriole Trey Mancini on guard to hit out against his former team.

Pick: Astros Team Total Over 5 Runs (-110)

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

Jose Urquidy has been great from the mound. Expect him to let out two runs or less in a minimum of 5.2 IP. His sliders have been devastating for the hitters during his previous stints on the hill. Expect Houston to fight back and lead after the first six innings of the game.

Prediction: Astros First 5 Innings -0.5 (+120)

