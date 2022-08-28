Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 27 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Milwaukee Brewers will face off against the Chicago Cubs for game number two of the three-match series at American Family Field on Saturday night at 7:10 pm EDT. Best odds, line, picks, and predictions for the game.

The Cubs got the better of the Brewers in Game 1 with a 4-3 win. They scored two decisive runs in the top of the tenth inning to secure the victory. The chances for both the Brewers and the Cubs to make it to the wildcard spot in the National League are pretty slim.

The Brewers possess a long shot at making the cut with a current record of 65-59. The Brewers have a good home record of 31-25, which might come to their aid in game two since the Cubs do not have a decent win record on the road of 27-33.

Chicago Cubs @Cubs



Happ: All the hits, all the RBI



@Vegas Cubs get the W in extras!Happ: All the hits, all the RBI Cubs get the W in extras!Happ: All the hits, all the RBI@Vegas https://t.co/jsGcscGMc6

"cubs get the W in extras!" - Cubs

The Brewers' Brandon Woodruff gets the ball on Saturday night against the Cubs. He has a habit of giving at most two runs in six IP, but he gets the work done on the hill. Putting together a 9-3 (W-L) and a 5-0 (W-L) at home with an ERA of 3.51, and his nasty change-ups raking in 122 K's, he is sure to put in a performance for the home team from the mound.

On the other hand, the Cubs will start Drew Smyly, who possesses an ERA of 3.47 with a 5-7 (W-L) and 71 K's so far this season. He doesn't hold a good record from the mound for the Brewers this season. Albeit, he has a 4-3 (W-L away).

He sure is bound to make a mark for the team on Saturday night, considering his sub-par performances so far in the league. Drew is all set for his 18th start of the season and is hoping to land a second win for the Cubs in this series.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +160 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.0 (-105) Milwaukee Brewers -190 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.0 (-115)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Brandon Woodruff has a W-L of 9-3 and a home record of 5-0. So, expect him to dish out some nasty change-ups to set the course for the Brewers in the first five innings. Woodruff has had three outings out of his last four starts wherein he has given less than two runs, so look for him to shut down the Cubs bats early.

Pick: Brandon Woodruff Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

The Brewers are the much stronger team on paper, especially from a depth perspective. Last night, they lost against the Cubs, so they will look to avenge the same.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 9-3 in Woodruff's starts this year, so back them to have a strong team pitching performance again.

Prediction: Cubs First 5 Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-130)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe