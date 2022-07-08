Novak Djokovic vs. Cam Norrie: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic vs. Cam Norrie Preview: Expect Djokovic to cruise into the Finals

World #1 Novak Djokovic will meet Cam Norrie in the semi-finals of Wimbledon, with a meeting with Nick Kyrgios on the line.

Both the Serbian and the Brit had long, 5-set matches in the quarters. Novak Djokovic fell down two sets early against Sinner, but stormed back to win the next three sets in convincing fashion. Jannik Sinner played some of his best tennis, but Djokovic just turned his game up.

Cam Norrie outlasted David Goffin in an extremely entertaining match a few days ago. Norrie has put together an impressive run at Wimbledon, but the home crowd may not be enough to push him into the finals.

Norrie's overcome one- or two-set deficits in this tournament, but as they say, a win is a win no matter how ugly it is. If he wants to advance past the world #1, he will have to play much better than he did during the previous rounds.

"Can you believe it? On to the Semi's!" - Cameron Norrie

There doesn't seem to be much value in this match, given that Djokovic is sitting as high as -1600 on the moneyline. In these cases, there is usually plenty of value in spreads and props. Normally, the first bet bettors look for when we see someone favorited this heavily would be the Serbian to win in straights. It also seems to be juiced up a little too high where it's up to -200 on some books.

The two men have squared off once. This ended in a 6-2, 6-1 straight set victory for Novak Djokovic. In fact, Djokovic is 12-0 in his last 12 contests on grass, so that's a good trend to follow when dissecting a match for the best possible value. Cam Norrie has also had a lot of success on grass, but the Serbian is a very difficult challenge on any surface imaginable.

Pick/Prediction: Novak Djokovic -7.5 games (-110)

"This is how champions play"- Wimbledon

The spread in favor of Djokovic seems to have the best value here. The Serbian has been battle tested and proven capable of winning big matches. Hometown favorite Cam Norrie has seen his best Wimbledon result of his career already. This seems to be coming to an end.

We're taking Djokovic to win 8+ more games than Norrie throughout the match. Not only should he win but he should dominate and cruise into the finals.

