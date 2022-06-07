Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 7th | 2022 MLB Season

On Tuesday, the visiting Detroit Tigers will face the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in the first of a two-game series. Although the Tigers are 21-33 overall, they are just 7-18 on the road. Pittsburgh is now 24-28 and on their best run of the season. They have taken seven of their last ten games, moving them into third place in the National League Central.

"Your Pittsburgh Pirates won two series this week." - @ Pirates

In what could be his breakthrough season, the Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal is 4-2 with a 2.15 ERA through 10 starts. He has a 0.96 WHIP as well and a 9.4 K/9 through 58 and 2/3 IP, so there's definitely a big enough sample size to see how great he's been. Lefty Tarik Skubal appears to be in the race for the American League Cy Young, and he's allowed just three runs in 32 innings across his last five starts. He'll be up against a Pirates lineup that ranks 28th in runs per game. Detroit has won four of Skubal's last five starts, and they are at their best with the 25-year-old lefty on the bump.

Tigers PR @DetroitTigersPR Tarik Skubal's rankings among qualified MLB pitchers:



FIP: 2nd (2.04)

HR Rate: 4th (0.9%)

OPS: 5th (.548)

BB Rate: 8th (4.4%)

ERA: 9th (2.15)

Jose Quintana is 1-2, with a 2.32 ERA, and he also makes his 11th start. The left-hander has been a pleasant surprise for the Pirates this season, after having a disappointing campaign split between the Angels and Giants in 2021. He gets to face the worst offense in baseball in terms of runs per contest. The good news for the road team is that Detroit's hitters have had some success against Quintana career-wise and southpaws overall this year. The Tigers have hit lefties 35 points higher than righties this season, but as good as Quintana has been, at some point, he'll regress.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 7, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers -125 -1.5 (+150) Over 7 (-120) Pittsburgh Pirates +105 +1.5 (-170) Under 7 (+100)

You can expect low totals when Skukbal is on the mound. The Tigers have seen the total go under in four of his five starts on the road. The under has also hit in four of the Pirates' last six home contests and in 10 of 11, where Detroit has faced a team with a losing record.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

In four of Skubal's last five outings, he's held the opposing club scoreless. Considering the Pirates score the third-lowest number of runs in the majors, expect the lefty to keep Pittsburgh's bats quiet.

Pick: Tarik Skubal Under 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+130)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

These teams average 6.3 runs per game, and with two starters with very low ERAs, expect the total to go under here. Skubal has been pretty dominant over the last few weeks, and the Pirates lack talent up and down the lineup. Look for Skubal to pitch well enough for his team to hold the lead through five.

Prediction: Detroit Tigers First 5 Innings -0.5 (+105) & First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-125)

