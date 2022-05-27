Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 27th | 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal, the world's fifth-ranked player, and Botic Van De Zandschulp, the 29th ranked player, are set to face off for the first time ever in their careers, when they play in the 3rd Round of the French Open 2022. Van De Zandschulp advanced by defeating Fabio Fognini, who had to withdraw, with the scores reading, 6-4, 7-6, 3-2, setting up the meeting with Nadal.

The Dutchman, van de Zandschulp, put together a good performance and lived up to his billing as the favorite against Fognini. In his two previous events, the Italian Open and Madrid Open, he made exits in the Round of 32. The Dutchman's best showing of the season to date came in the Bavarian International, where he reached the final, only to ultimately retire in his defeat to Holger Rune.

After dropping only six games in his sweeping victory over Jordan Thompson in Round One, Nadal got a better fight from Corentin Moutet in Round Two, albeit with the Spaniard going on to record another straight-set victory. Nadal has been less dominant on clay leading up to this tournament, evidenced by a quarterfinal defeat at the Madrid Open and a second-round loss in Rome. Nadal had a tremendous start to the year, winning 20 of his first 20 matches, as well as his first three tournaments, winning titles in Melbourne's summer set, the Australian Open, and in Mexico.

In relation to his performances on the same surface as at the French Open, Nadal has a combined 24-5 record since the start of 2021 on clay. He has played 29 matches this year across all types of courts, averaging 33.2 games for five-set matches. The Spaniard improved to 107-3 overall at Roland Garros on Wednesday and will look to win his 108th career match of this tournament on Friday.

"The newest member of the 300 Club" - @usopen

Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp Match Details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal (5) vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp (26)

Date & Time: Friday, May 27th, 8:00 A.M. EDT

Venue: Paris, France

Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp Betting Odds

Player Money Line Spread Over/Under Botic Van De Zandschulp +950 +8.5 (+105) Over 28.5 (-120) Rafael Nadal -2000 -8.5 (-130) Under 28.5 (+100)

Rafael Nadal vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp Betting Prediction

The Dutch Van de Zandschulp has played well in the first two rounds, but, as he has shown before, Nadal at Roland Garros is an entirely different beast, and Van de Zandschulp has not exactly been on fire entering this tournament. The Dutchman does have more firepower than both Jordan Thompson and Corentin Moutet to trouble Nadal, but he is also not likely to provide a lot of resistance Friday. A straight sets victory could also be expected, but one of these sets might get tricky for the 21-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal, which may result in pushing the total number of games over.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal -2.5 Sets (-235) & Over 28.5 Games (-120)

